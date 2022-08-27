Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Liberty Township Lakota East blanks Loveland
Liberty Township Lakota East's defense kept Loveland under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision for an Ohio boys soccer victory on August 30. Liberty Township Lakota East drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Loveland after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield
Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
Former Reds pitcher who threw perfect game cited for OVI
Thomas Browning, former Reds pitcher known for throwing a perfect game in 1988, was cited for OVI in Georgetown, Ohio on Saturday.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
dayton.com
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74
(UPDATED AUG. 31) - A viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn for Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn. He died on Monday. The funeral will take place at 10:30...
Adams Countians rank #1 in Ohio as super commuters
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Commuting to work is necessary for most peo
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
WLWT 5
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
Everything You Need to Know About Cincinnati's Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest Fireworks
This Labor Day bash officially signals the end of summer with a firework display — and tons of traffic jams.
WKRC
SWAT responds to home where Brown Co. man barricades self, harms son
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a SWAT team was called to a home in Georgetown. Police responded to a call about a suicidal, barricaded person on White Oak Valley. A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Police say that...
WLWT 5
Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash
MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
Brown County mourns death of longtime first responder
Brown County mourns the death of longtime first responder, Wayne Bingaman. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June of this year,
