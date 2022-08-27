ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Pet of the Week: Jordan is sunshine on a cloudy day

By Amy Leonard
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Jordan.

Jordan is a precious white baby boy with medium energy. The 10–12-month-old always has a smile on his sweet face when he’s by your side. Jordan’s goofiness will brighten any day.

Jordan is taking his social cues from Reba, his doggie mentor, and has learned sound leash etiquette. Accustomed to following the guidance of another dog, Jordan is well-suited in a home with other dogs. Young Jordan is ready to wallow on the sofa as you read a book or go on hikes in nature. As long as he’s with you, he’s all smiles.

Jordan’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.

Last week’s highlighted Pet of the Week, Rubble, has found his forever home with a family who fell in love with him upon meeting. Visit the shelter today to find your next love!

The Cullman Tribune

A life of service: Cullman’s Betty Flack passes

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman lost a faithful servant on Saturday with the passing of Betty Camp Flack, 80, who served as president of the Cullman Senior Center. Ms. Betty was a frequent participant in events and activities at the Active Adult Center. She was a supporter of the VFW Post 2214 Auxiliary and a member of Lake Catoma Baptist Church.  Cullman Senior Center participant and Ms. Betty’s best friend, Dot Waters, shared, “Betty was not real outspoken, but when she spoke people listened.  This is what made her perfect for the job as president of the Cullman Senior Center.  She was...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Cornhole Club hosts benefit for Victim Services

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Cornhole Club hosted a benefit cornhole tournament Saturday to raise funds for Victim Services of Cullman, the local nonprofit that provides crisis prevention and recovery programs for families impacted by domestic violence and survivors of sexual assault. The club had 48 people registered to play. Many players were regulars in the competitive division, but there were a few newcomers who visited to play in the social division and raise money for the cause. The club does several benefit tournaments a year. It is currently booked until May of next year, as many are discovering the ease...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens

CULLMAN, Ala. – The newest restaurant to come to Cullman opened its doors Friday. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located at 1311 Second Ave. SW (U.S. Highway 31), Ste. F, in Cullman, across the street from Firehouse Subs. Tropical Smoothie offers made-to-order smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads. It aims to “spread sunshine and inspire better” with several healthy options, including vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-friendly choices. Tropical Smoothie Franchise Development Corporation was founded in 1997 in Destin, Florida, and the first franchised store opened in 1998 in Tallahassee. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now headquartered in Atlanta, with more than 960 locations nationwide. Dyne Hospitality Group,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

