Pet of the Week: Jordan is sunshine on a cloudy day

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Jordan.

Jordan is a precious white baby boy with medium energy. The 10–12-month-old always has a smile on his sweet face when he’s by your side. Jordan’s goofiness will brighten any day.

Jordan is taking his social cues from Reba, his doggie mentor, and has learned sound leash etiquette. Accustomed to following the guidance of another dog, Jordan is well-suited in a home with other dogs. Young Jordan is ready to wallow on the sofa as you read a book or go on hikes in nature. As long as he’s with you, he’s all smiles.

Jordan’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.

Last week’s highlighted Pet of the Week, Rubble, has found his forever home with a family who fell in love with him upon meeting. Visit the shelter today to find your next love!

