Coles County Veterans Support Coalition Hosting Free Mess Hall Meal in September
The Coles County Veterans Support Coalition will host their next free Mess Hall Meal for 2022 at Elevate, behind the Cross County Mall, in Mattoon. This is a free event for everyone, military and civilians, on Saturday, September 17th. La Luna Mexican Restaurant Food Truck & Catering will serve lunch at 1pm. The guest speaker will be Amber Clark, who is a Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention for the V.A.
