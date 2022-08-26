The Coles County Veterans Support Coalition will host their next free Mess Hall Meal for 2022 at Elevate, behind the Cross County Mall, in Mattoon. This is a free event for everyone, military and civilians, on Saturday, September 17th. La Luna Mexican Restaurant Food Truck & Catering will serve lunch at 1pm. The guest speaker will be Amber Clark, who is a Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention for the V.A.

COLES COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO