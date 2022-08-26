Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series receives Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update
Samsung has started pushing One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L to the Galaxy Tab S8 series in Europe and South Korea.
3rd party launcher
Don’t get me wrong… I like what Samsung has done with the Galaxy Fold. But if Microsoft took Samsung Galaxy Fold design and added full Windows 11 to it… that would be dope. Give us Android phone setup on the outer screen and when we open it...
T-Mobile's top plan is getting even better with free Apple TV Plus
T-Mobile is adding Apple TV+ to the list of perks for its top unlimited plan. Customers on the Magenta MAX are getting an Apple TV+ subscription in addition to unlimited premium data, HD streaming, and Netflix.
Samsung Pay & 22 Ultra
I always used Samsung pay on my 10+. I have several businesses locally that still require a card swipe. I enjoyed showing how Samsung pay DID work on their system. I see Samsung removed the simulated swipe. Is there any trick/workaround I can use on my 22 Ultra ?. no...
Anyone know what this icon is
Swipe down to see more details about it. Swipe down to see more details about it. But how can they do that when it's their partners locked phone?. It's probably the location settings and some app is using it. So go to your settings location and you can toggle off location and see if that disappears.
Installation of Google Play unsuccessful
I tried to follow How to install the Google Play Store on every Amazon Fire tablet on my Fire HD 8 10th generation. However I made a mistake and forgot to install gms from. com.google.android.gsf.login_7.1.2-25_minAPI23(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.google.android.gsf_9-4832352-28_minAPI28(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.google.android.gms_22.30.16_(100400-468027120)-223016028_minAPI28(arm64-v8a,armeabi-v7a)(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.android.vending_32.0.20-21_0_PR_469353169-83202010_minAPI21(arm64-v8a,armeabi-v7a,x86,x86_64)(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. and it seemed to work but I couldn't sign in. I then...
My drop down meny wont work anymore help!
Welcome to Android Central! It might be due to some 3rd party app that has hijacked the interface. Does this persist in Safe Mode? https://www.hardreset.info/devices/l...inq/safe-mode/. I had the exact same problem. Put it into safe mode, and it worked fine. Took it out of safe mode and all was good...
Android Days is LIVE: Here are the best Amazon deals from the 48-hour sale
For the next two days, you can head to Amazon to see historic price cuts on some of our favorite Android phones.
Here's the flossy "real" review
Pretty much same thing as every phone, to damn high, no IR, no red color option, and not worth upgrading if you have previous version unless you're the one that has to have the newest and greatest which is true for every release. The end he kind of contradicts that statement saying it's worth upgrading.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 updates bring major camera improvements
Samsung has begun pushing a new update to its Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 phones, with a big focus on camera improvements.
How to set Google Photos as wallpaper on Chromebooks
Gone are the days when you need to manually download wallpapers to your Chromebook from your Google Photos library. Now, you can just set your favorite pictures or albums directly from the Personalization Hub.
Can I watch videos offline on a Chromebook?
While streaming video is all the rage, many services also offer the option to download content to a mobile device. ChromeOS and Chromebook devices can also do this.
Qualcomm's next mid-range Snapdragon chip just leaked
After the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 spec leak suggests it'll bring some impressive budget phones.
