Android Central

3rd party launcher

Don’t get me wrong… I like what Samsung has done with the Galaxy Fold. But if Microsoft took Samsung Galaxy Fold design and added full Windows 11 to it… that would be dope. Give us Android phone setup on the outer screen and when we open it...
Android Central

Samsung Pay & 22 Ultra

I always used Samsung pay on my 10+. I have several businesses locally that still require a card swipe. I enjoyed showing how Samsung pay DID work on their system. I see Samsung removed the simulated swipe. Is there any trick/workaround I can use on my 22 Ultra ?. no...
Android Central

Anyone know what this icon is

Swipe down to see more details about it. Swipe down to see more details about it. But how can they do that when it's their partners locked phone?. It's probably the location settings and some app is using it. So go to your settings location and you can toggle off location and see if that disappears.
Android Central

Installation of Google Play unsuccessful

I tried to follow How to install the Google Play Store on every Amazon Fire tablet on my Fire HD 8 10th generation. However I made a mistake and forgot to install gms from. com.google.android.gsf.login_7.1.2-25_minAPI23(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.google.android.gsf_9-4832352-28_minAPI28(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.google.android.gms_22.30.16_(100400-468027120)-223016028_minAPI28(arm64-v8a,armeabi-v7a)(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.android.vending_32.0.20-21_0_PR_469353169-83202010_minAPI21(arm64-v8a,armeabi-v7a,x86,x86_64)(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. and it seemed to work but I couldn't sign in. I then...
Android Central

My drop down meny wont work anymore help!

Welcome to Android Central! It might be due to some 3rd party app that has hijacked the interface. Does this persist in Safe Mode? https://www.hardreset.info/devices/l...inq/safe-mode/. I had the exact same problem. Put it into safe mode, and it worked fine. Took it out of safe mode and all was good...
Android Central

Here's the flossy "real" review

Pretty much same thing as every phone, to damn high, no IR, no red color option, and not worth upgrading if you have previous version unless you're the one that has to have the newest and greatest which is true for every release. The end he kind of contradicts that statement saying it's worth upgrading.
