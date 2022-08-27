Everyone knows it's not a good idea to be on 50 Cent's bad side. Being blasted on the Power creator's Instagram page is the last thing celebs want to see when they open their phones. Sometimes it's pure jokes when 50 targets someone. Then other times it means you owe him money. Trey Songz may not owe the music mogul any cash, but judging by 50's recent post, the "Neighbors Know My Name" crooner is definitely on his social media hit list. On Thursday (September 1), the Branson Cognac founder took to IG to let it be known that he's banning Trey Songz from his annual Tycoon weekend event over his "crazy" behavior.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO