hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Blasts Trey Songz, Bans Him From Tycoon Weekend
Everyone knows it's not a good idea to be on 50 Cent's bad side. Being blasted on the Power creator's Instagram page is the last thing celebs want to see when they open their phones. Sometimes it's pure jokes when 50 targets someone. Then other times it means you owe him money. Trey Songz may not owe the music mogul any cash, but judging by 50's recent post, the "Neighbors Know My Name" crooner is definitely on his social media hit list. On Thursday (September 1), the Branson Cognac founder took to IG to let it be known that he's banning Trey Songz from his annual Tycoon weekend event over his "crazy" behavior.
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: Report
Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single." Moneybagg has...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shuts Down New York Streets To Direct New Video With Jadakiss
DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Alicia Keys Kissed By Fan While Performing On Tour
When it comes to being booked and busy, Alicia Keys is still a hot commodity in the music business. The multi-Grammy Award winning songstress is currently on tour promoting her eight studio album, KEYS II, with her latest (and most intimate) stop being Vancouver. Alicia took the stage to perform in front of thousands at the Rogers Arena, and even got up close and personal with the crowd as she sang her 2010 smash "No One."
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"
Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Giggs Reacts To Jay-Z's Shout Out On "God Did"
It's only been four days since DJ Khaled's God Did dropped but fans are already arguing that Jay-Z currently has the verse of the year. Over the past few weeks leading up to the album's release, there have been some bold claims regarding the verse. Some said it's a career-best while others feel like it's at least worthy of sitting within the top 5 best Jay verses of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Swarmed By Fans While Dancing At Kendrick Lamar Show: Watch
LeBron James is a huge hip-hop fan and he is always going out of his way to seek out new music. Whenever an album comes out from a prominent artist, you can be sure that LeBron is going to comment on it, or, he's going to poorly recite the lyrics on his Instagram story, which ends up leading to some hilarious memes.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Calls Split From Tammy Rivera "Mutual": "We Separated With Grace"
After years of speculation regarding the status of their marriage, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are about to put their breakup on display. The rapper and his wife have long shared intimate details about their relationship with the world thanks to reality television, so it was only fitting that they highlighted all aspects—the highs and the lows—to put things into their proper perspectives.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Locks In With Yo Gotti On Her New Single "Blessed"
GloRilla's had the summer on smash with the release of her single, "F.N.F." It became the quintessential City Girl anthem for summer 2022, earning praise and co-signs from artists like Yo Gotti and Travis Scott. However, with her newly announced deal with CMG, it looks like she's revving up for the release of her debut project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charli Baltimore Wrote A Rap About Biggie Cheating On Her After Snooping Through His Phone
We've seen the hoopla surrounding Irv Gotti as BET's Murder Inc docuseries has moved from one episode to the next, and the show is highlighting an artist who was once an "it" girl in Rap. Charli Baltimore emerged in the 1990s and would deliver classics like "Feel It," "Stand Up" featuring Ghostface Killah, and her collaboration with labelmate Ja Rule, "Down Ass Chick."
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Stands On Ashanti Comments: "I Just Told My Truth"
Irv Gotti was the talk of the internet all year after his appearance on Drink Champs. In the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story, Gotti divulged his romantic relationship with Ashanti that very few people knew existed. He shamelessly continued to discuss this topic throughout the month, even as friends like Fat Joe condemned him for coming out publicly about something that happened 20 years prior.
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Involved In Alleged Fight With Trae Tha Truth's Crew In Leaked Video
50 Cent took over Houston for his annual Tycoon Weekend, and it appears that it was nothing short of eventful. While Fif and crew blew money and rallied up the squad, it looks like there was some trouble outside of the venue. Trae tha Truth attends the "Martin: The Reunion"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Rock Under Fire For Comparing Oscar Slap To Nicole Brown Simpson's Death
It's been months since the infamous Oscars slap that shook up the world but it remains a major talking point for Chris Rock. The comedian has discussed the matter on a few occasions since late March but his latest comments don't appear to be resonating well with the public. Chris...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil Baby
Social media had a slight flare-up last week when Offset and Pierre Thomas exchanged words, and now it's time for DJ Akademiks to add his insight to the conversation. We previously reported that Offset was suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and soon, Thomas emerged to address the gossip. Offset quickly replied that he bought out his contract and wanted to move on, but alleged QCM has attempted to infringe on his career outside of Migos, even blackballing him.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Appears To Respond After New Orleans Concert Canceled Over Low Ticket Sales
DaBaby seemed unphased by reports that he had to cancel a concert in New Orleans due to low ticket sales, sharing a GIF of himself smirking on Twitter in response to the story. The rapper was apparently only able to sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat Smoothie King Center, according to TMZ.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Suggests God Let King Von Die To Save Him From O-Block RICO Case
Those who knew and loved King Von have done their best in reconciling the rising star's callous murder. In November 2020, Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge following a physical altercation, reportedly with Quando Rondo and his entourage. There were verbal fires that started following the tragedy as street life and Rap careers merged into one, often landing rappers in trouble with one another, fans, and the law.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Recorded "God Did" In One Take, According To Young Guru
Jay-Z's incredible verse on DJ Khaled's God Did has remained a talking point since the album's release on Friday. As people closest to Hov hyped up his performance as one of his best to date, Jay-Z didn't disappoint in his nearly 4-minute verse. He reflected on the viral moment on the red carpet when he ran into Kelly Rowland, detailed turning "cocaina into champagne," and cleared the air on any speculation that he and Meek Mill have friction.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Flexes Skin Tight Fit In NYC After "Epic" VMA Performance
Nicki Minaj is back like she never left. After a groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as taking home the night's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Nicki had some down time to pop outside in her hometown of NYC. On Monday night, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper greeted fans as she left her Manhattan hotel in green see-through pants, a corset and her signature pink hair.
