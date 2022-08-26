ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google opens the door for Android apps that work across all kinds of devices

Google’s trying to make it easier for developers to create Android apps that connect in some way across a range of devices. In a blog post, Google explains that it’s launching a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) that contains the tools developers need to make their apps play nice across Android devices, and, eventually non-Android phones, tablets, TVs, cars, and more.
According To Square Enix, Who Also Published Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road For Mobile Devices, Players Can Now Download The Offline Version Of The Game For Android And iOS

It’s been almost four months since Square Enix held an online event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its RPG franchise Kingdom Hearts. In addition to releasing a fantastic video for Kingdom Hearts 4, the Japanese developer also provided information on its mobile game, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. Finally, Square Enix has delivered its pledge to do so this month, releasing an offline version of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road for download.
VIDEO GAMES
A13 5g: Help with Accessibility Little Man functioning?

I had the little man set the way I wanted it to be, but, of course, as I try to learn the A13, I **bleep** up what I had wanted. So, please try to get me back to: When clicking the little man, I was able to toggle between two differently contrasted views of the present screen without any small screen being also being opened. After the first screw up, when selecting the LM, I somehow got a small screen that showed two items in it and nothing apparently happened. On the second screw up, when selecting the LM, nothing at all happens; no small screen, no change in anything. I'd like to get back to where selecting the LM, allows me to toggle between two differently contrasted screens. Thanks.
Installation of Google Play unsuccessful

I tried to follow How to install the Google Play Store on every Amazon Fire tablet on my Fire HD 8 10th generation. However I made a mistake and forgot to install gms from. com.google.android.gsf.login_7.1.2-25_minAPI23(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.google.android.gsf_9-4832352-28_minAPI28(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.google.android.gms_22.30.16_(100400-468027120)-223016028_minAPI28(arm64-v8a,armeabi-v7a)(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. com.android.vending_32.0.20-21_0_PR_469353169-83202010_minAPI21(arm64-v8a,armeabi-v7a,x86,x86_64)(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk. and it seemed to work but I couldn't sign in. I then...
Google tells us when the first Android 14 beta would land

Google has mentioned Android 14 officially for the first time. The company has also dropped a solid hint about when we can expect the first Android 14 beta release. Changes made to the frequently asked questions section on Google’s Android beta page for Pixels read as follows:. Android 13...
How to customize your iPhone home screen and lockscreen on iOS

IOS 16 introduced a lot of new features, namely the option to customize your lock screen. Aryan, from Pocketnow, went hands-on with the latest features and explained them in detail. iPhones were never known to be customizable, but that appears to be changing slowly, as Apple introduced widgets in iOS 14, and the company is continuously adding small touches to offer even more options.
3rd party launcher

Don’t get me wrong… I like what Samsung has done with the Galaxy Fold. But if Microsoft took Samsung Galaxy Fold design and added full Windows 11 to it… that would be dope. Give us Android phone setup on the outer screen and when we open it...
Samsung Pay & 22 Ultra

I always used Samsung pay on my 10+. I have several businesses locally that still require a card swipe. I enjoyed showing how Samsung pay DID work on their system. I see Samsung removed the simulated swipe. Is there any trick/workaround I can use on my 22 Ultra ?. no...
Three months free Samsung Care+

Having the plan is one thing...Getting them to pay on it is another. Who knows. It was offered when I activated the phone on my Verizon account so I took it. I won't starve if I had to buy another Fold full price. So they can charge the $7.95/mo and ill cross the bridge when I get there.
