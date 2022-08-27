Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
azlenews.net
Big win rings a bell at Azle Christian
New head football coach Clayton Sanders kept his on-field remarks short after watching Azle Christian’s football team wallop Bryson 45-0 in the season opener on Aug. 26 in front of an enthusiastic homefield crowd. After the game ended, the two teams met at the 50-yard line to pray together...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
250 Teams Arrive for NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series in Dallas
The 45th annual NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series is this week in Dallas. About 5,000 people, including players on 250 teams, are expected to attend and play in the games at five area softball complexes including Dallas' Keist Park, The Parks at Texas Star (North and South), McInnish Park in Carrollton and the Waxahachie Sports Complex.
The American Rodeo's getting a new home for 2023
ARLINGTON, Texas — The American Rodeo's saddling up to move to a new home!. Media company Teton Ridge announced on Tuesday that the rodeo will be Globe Life Field in Arlington for 2023. They'll be taking over the ballpark on March 8-11. Fans and athletes will have an immersive,...
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup Quarterbacks
The Dallas Cowboys organization has made cuts to the roster and that included all backup quarterbacks.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Tuesday marked the day that NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys had to make some roster cuts. Ahead of those cuts, many were anticipating the results of the battle between Ben DiNucci, Will Grier and Cooper Rush. However, in a surprise to many, all three were being waived or released. DiNucci was cut on Monday.
cbs19.tv
Take me out to the ball game ... for $9? Texas Rangers announce new ticket deal for high school, college students
ARLINGTON, Texas — Batter up, North Texas! High school and college students can now purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9. The Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section, where currently enrolled high school and college students will sit in in the outfield pavilion (sections 233-244). These students will also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games, the team said.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Dallas Has a Crime Problem
The single most important job of the government is to ensure the safety of the public and their property. Any efforts to develop good schools, build strong infrastructure, and provide solid public services and recreational amenities are, in comparison, immensely less important than a serious and effective crime prevention and reduction strategy. While better infrastructure and schools are surely important, these investments will never reach their true potential unless the people are safe and their property is secure.
fwtx.com
Barbecue Fest is Texas-Sized
It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys know all about beef, what with big guys in the trenches making things work on the field. So, a barbecue festival hosted by the team’s arena is a natural choice. The Miller LiteHouse Q BBQ Fest, which brings in top-tier pitmasters...
tinybeans.com
Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond
There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas’ Population Decline Blamed on Crime, Homelessness
Recent polling by The Dallas Express revealed strong opinions among Dallas residents as to why their city shrank in the latest census while the surrounding metroplex area has experienced rapid growth. The top two responses from those who participated in our polling were high crime rates (29.91%) and an increase...
azlenews.net
Richard Alan Doyle 1937-2022
Richard Alan Doyle, 84, passed away Friday Aug. 26, 2022 , at a hospital in Fort Worth, surrounded by his family. Funeral Service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at White’s Azle Chapel. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park. Richard was born Oct. 18, 1937 in Iroquois County, Illinois,...
CandysDirt.com
In Burleson, We Found Home on the Range
Some homes just speak to you. They tell you they’re contemporary or comfortable. Sleek or soulful. High-maintenance or homey. But this custom-built Burleson home listed by Eddie Wilbanks with the CW Group of Compass RE Texas didn’t speak to me. It sang. “Oh give me a home, where...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Another Metro Area Is Poised to Overtake Dallas-Fort Worth in Apartment Development
Did the construction cones on Dallas-Fort Worth streets leave a hint? They should’ve. Dallas-Fort Worth is projected to be the hottest metro area in terms of new development, specifically apartment deliveries, in 2022, according to a RentCafé study. The highlights for Dallas-Fort Worth:. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas music icon...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DFW weather: Rain chances this week
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Kyle Roberts says there’s a chance for rain every day in North Texas, but nothing like the downpour we dealt with …
Study: Home Sellers Are Selling For Less in Dallas And Fort Worth Markets
It used to be a way to feel good about your investment. But now, maybe it’s not a good idea to check your home’s value on Zillow. If we decide to sell, we might not get the price we want. Indicators are beginning to show a struggle in...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
$3 million winning Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Not one, not two, but three million dollars will soon land in a North Texas resident’s pockets once they claim a huge win from the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in the North Texas city of Fort Worth. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, 2, 38, 55, 57, and 65 while missing out on the Mega Ball to win the jackpot.
KSAT 12
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
