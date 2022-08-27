Kevin James Mason, 45, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born September 11, 1976, to Ellis (Art) Mason and Patricia Brown (nee Heyn). Kevin had a passion for music which started in high school and only intensified throughout his life. He created and developed hundreds of hours of his own music and was known to many in the Techno music scene, performing in front of thousands of fans across the Midwest.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO