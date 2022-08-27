Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and lower...
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
'Come here': Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl to follow him in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m. on August 23, police say the girl was riding her bicycle in an alley in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue when she was approached by a male suspect.
Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid
CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
Man shot, killed in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after being shot in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, when two men approached and fired shots. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died. Police are searching for the offenders.
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
5-year-old critically injured in Rogers Park shooting; 25-year-old also shot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the child and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m. The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. The 25-year-old was shot in...
Man who shot and killed patron at Humboldt Park restaurant, was targeting his ex-girlfriend: Prosecutors
Prosecutors said 41-year old Charlie Moreno was trying to kill his 27-year old ex-girlfriend who had broken up with him. She was working at Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar in the 2700 block of West Division.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, shot in head in Rogers Park days after starting school, family says
A five-year-old boy shot was shot in the head and critically injured in Rogers Park Sunday night just days after starting his first day of school, his family said.
Man charged in Friday's fatal shooting at Northwest Side Colombian restaurant
Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, Chicago police said.
Woman killed, man wounded in double shooting near Morgan Park police station
CHICAGO - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night outside the 22nd District Police Station in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The pair was riding in a vehicle around 8:47 p.m. on South Vincennes Avenue when a gray Chrysler pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them, police said.
5-year-old boy shot in the head while visiting father in Rogers Park: ‘It just keeps happening'
CHICAGO - Five-year-old Devin McGregor had just visited his father in Rogers Park and was headed back home with his mother Sunday evening, excited to start his first full week of kindergarten. His mother had just buckled the boy into his car seat when a black sedan pulled up and...
Suspect burglarizes Chicago restaurant twice by entering drive-thru window: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing a South Austin restaurant twice this month. According to police, an African American male broke into the restaurant in the 5200 block of West Madison by entering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the suspect took the drawers from...
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
