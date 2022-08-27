ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and lower...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid

CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after being shot in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, when two men approached and fired shots. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died. Police are searching for the offenders. 
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
CBS Chicago

5-year-old critically injured in Rogers Park shooting; 25-year-old also shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the child and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m. The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. The 25-year-old was shot in...
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed, man wounded in double shooting near Morgan Park police station

CHICAGO - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night outside the 22nd District Police Station in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The pair was riding in a vehicle around 8:47 p.m. on South Vincennes Avenue when a gray Chrysler pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
