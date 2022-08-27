Read full article on original website
Carol Markle
3d ago
only 18 years in prison? that's Ludacris, that should be a life sentence without any chance of parole, that little guy will no doubt be traumatized for life, I hope this horrible monster watches his back in prison and doesn't drop his soap in the shower. I pray for this little fella and I hope he is feeling safe and secure no more physical abuse. I pray he grows up and be successful in what ever he chooses to do with his career no matter what it is.
Reply(1)
11
Loaded MAGA-zine
3d ago
That poor little baby. What kind of ANIMAL does that to to little 5 year old? Hope the little fella gets a loving home. 🤱🏡♥️
Reply
8
MaryAnn Carmello
3d ago
We knew some Allgoods in the 70’s. I bet this trash is a relative. She is ALL BAD & she will suffer in prison!
Reply
8
