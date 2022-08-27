ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KVOE

Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading

Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
KCTV 5

Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KCTV 5

Unbeaten streak hits 12! Current defeat North Carolina, 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - May 25, 2022. That was the date of the Kansas City Current’s last defeat. Since then, they’ve earned results in all 12 of their games, continuing that streak Sunday with a 3-2 win over the North Carolina Courage. Lo’eau Labonta drew first blood...
KCTV 5

Back in hog heaven: Owner of missing pig has been found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pig found strolling through a Kansas City neighborhood is back in the hands of its owner. Kansas City police said a hog was discovered in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood near Shoal Creek Road and North Harrison Street. Pearl, described as 50-60 pounds and having...
KCTV 5

Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
bringonthecats.com

6 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Sterling Lockett

Goal No. 6: SELF-DISCIPLINE. Do it right; don’t accept less. Sterling Lockett (b. Oct. 8, 2003) is a shifty, smooth wide receiver from Blue Valley High School who plans on majoring in business administration. The law of averages and conventional wisdom both say he should likely redshirt in 2022,...
KCTV 5

Inflation hits football fans in the tailgating wallet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The college football season is finally here. You may be excited to see your favorite team back on the field, but you also may see your tailgating totals get more and more expensive. Football season is ramping up, and so are the prices to tailgate, with...
WIBW

Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KCTV 5

No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
KCTV 5

Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
