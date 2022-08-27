Read full article on original website
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
2 arrested in Lawrence after shooting at group in front of police
The Lawrence Police Department arrested two people Sunday after an officer witnessed them shooting at a group of people Sunday morning.
Eisenhower Middle School goes on 'lock-out' Tuesday due to stolen vehicle
Eisenhower Middle School in KCK went on a "lock-out" around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday due to a stolen vehicle in the school parking lot, Principal Christopher Green said in a message to the community.
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
KCTV 5
Blue Valley Northwest locked down as precautionary measure following police presence in area
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley Northwest was locked down Tuesday as a precautionary measure after police were seen in the area looking for possible auto burglary suspects. The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 News that officers were looking into potential auto burglaries around 3:30 p.m. at the...
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
KCTV 5
Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KCTV 5
Unbeaten streak hits 12! Current defeat North Carolina, 3-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - May 25, 2022. That was the date of the Kansas City Current’s last defeat. Since then, they’ve earned results in all 12 of their games, continuing that streak Sunday with a 3-2 win over the North Carolina Courage. Lo’eau Labonta drew first blood...
KCTV 5
Back in hog heaven: Owner of missing pig has been found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pig found strolling through a Kansas City neighborhood is back in the hands of its owner. Kansas City police said a hog was discovered in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood near Shoal Creek Road and North Harrison Street. Pearl, described as 50-60 pounds and having...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
bringonthecats.com
6 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Sterling Lockett
Goal No. 6: SELF-DISCIPLINE. Do it right; don’t accept less. Sterling Lockett (b. Oct. 8, 2003) is a shifty, smooth wide receiver from Blue Valley High School who plans on majoring in business administration. The law of averages and conventional wisdom both say he should likely redshirt in 2022,...
KCTV 5
Inflation hits football fans in the tailgating wallet
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The college football season is finally here. You may be excited to see your favorite team back on the field, but you also may see your tailgating totals get more and more expensive. Football season is ramping up, and so are the prices to tailgate, with...
WIBW
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
KCTV 5
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
KCTV 5
Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
msn.com
Why isn’t Kansas City named Missouri City? A history teacher explains
For those unfamiliar with the KC area, the fact that Kansas City, Missouri and the state of Kansas share a name can be confusing. Since KCMO is in Missouri, shouldn’t it be called Missouri City?. A high school history teacher from Lawrence set out to answer that question, explaining...
KCTV 5
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lansing School District (USD 469) announced Tuesday afternoon all of its schools are on a lockout. The school stated an inmate was reported missing at the Lansing Correctional Facility after the prison reported an emergency headcount. More about the missing inmate. The Kansas Department of...
