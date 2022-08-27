Read full article on original website
Police identify Grand Rapids shooting victim
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Dacarri Brown, 22, as the victim of a fatal shooting this weekend near Stewart Street SW and South Division Avenue. He was shot around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near the intersection of Stewart and South Division, Grand Rapids police said. Police tried...
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
Grand Rapids police release photos of suspect vehicle in LMCU armed robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released details of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a Grand Rapids bank robbery earlier this month. The armed robbery occurred Aug. 1 at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
Victim identified in Saturday night homicide in Lansing
The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in the 3200 block of south Washington Avenue.
Deputies: Missing Plainfield Twp. mom may be with Wyoming man
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and East Beltline Avenue.
KDPS: Driver of stolen vehicle died after chase, crash
A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.
64-year-old officially charged in 1996 cold case murder of Grand Rapids woman
A 64-year-old man from Florida, Gary Dean Artman, was officially charged Monday afternoon in the 1996 sexual assault and murder of a West Michigan woman.
Man accused in woman’s 1996 Grand rapids area killing held on $1 million bond
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge set a $1 million bond for a 64-year-old man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in 1996 -- a death that police once investigated as potentially being linked to nine other killings. Garry Dean Artman was arraigned Monday, Aug. 29 on charges of open...
Suspect still at large after standoff with police in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently on the scene of a stand off situation on the city's northeast side. It began around 3:30 p.m. on College Avenue NE and Carrier Street NE. The Kent County Sheriff's Office has also been called to the scene...
WMU student dies following hit and run
A Western Michigan University student has died after she was hit on Saturday.
Suspect in Holland homicide arrested, awaits extradition from Illinois
HOLLAND, MI – Police have arrested a homicide suspect in Illinois who is accused of killing a 36-year-old man in Michigan earlier this summer. Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson, 39, was arrested Monday, Aug. 29, in Williamson County, Illinois, in connection to the death of Joseph Roberts, according to the Holland Police Department.
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
Woman shot, killed on I-94 identified | Battle Creek News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The name of the woman who was fatally shot on I-94 in Portage Friday evening has been released. (Aug. 29, 2022)
1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting
One person is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.
1 Driver Injured In A Rollover Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Walker Police Department responded to a rollover crash that injured the driver. The crash happened on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue on Thursday. The motor vehicle crash caused the power lines to [..]
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
