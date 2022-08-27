Read full article on original website
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Scientists blast atoms with Fibonacci laser to make an 'extra' dimension of time
By firing a Fibonacci laser pulse at atoms inside a quantum computer, physicists have created a completely new, strange phase of matter that behaves as if it had two dimensions of time. The new phase of matter, created by using lasers to rhythmically jiggle a strand of 10 ytterbium ions,...
'No Other Material Behaves in This Way': Scientist Identify A Compound With A Memory
It isn't alive, and has no structures even approaching the complexity of the brain, but a compound called vanadium dioxide is capable of 'remembering' previous external stimuli, researchers have found. This is the first time this ability has been identified in a material; but it may not be the last. The discovery has some pretty intriguing implications for the development of electronic devices, in particular data processing and storage. "Here we report electronically accessible long-lived structural states in vanadium dioxide that can provide a scheme for data storage and processing," write a team of researchers led by electrical engineer Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo...
Researchers achieve record quantum entanglement with 14 photons at once
This will be very useful in progressing the field of quantum computers and communication.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Phys.org
Researchers explore a new connection between topology and quantum entanglement
Topology and entanglement are two powerful principles for characterizing the structure of complex quantum states. In a new paper in the journal Physical Review X, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania establish a relationship between the two. "Our work ties two big ideas together," says Charles Kane, the Christopher H....
Researchers create 'atomic television' that transmits live video with big atoms and small lasers
Scientists at the US National Institute of Standards have developed an 'Atomic Television' that uses lasers and atom clouds to pick up video transmissions that meet the 480i resolution standard. The team demonstrated the same by transmitting live video feeds and even video games through the atoms to a monitor.
Phys.org
Researchers developed a universal dual metal precursor method to grow non-layered 2D materials
Two-dimensional transition metal chalcogenides (2D TMCs) have drawn great interest due to their abundant material choices and possible use in many areas like electronics and optoelectronics. As a complement to the widely-studied layered TMCs (e.g., MoS2), non-layered TMCs are unique. They exhibit unsaturated dangling bonds on the surface and strong intralayer and interlayer bonding.
Nature.com
Efficient enumeration-selection computational strategy for adaptive chemistry
Design problems of finding efficient patterns, adaptation of complex molecules to external environments, affinity of molecules to specific targets, dynamic adaptive behavior of chemical systems, reconstruction of 3DÂ structures from diffraction data are examples of difficult to solve optimal design or inverse search problems. Nature inspires evolution strategies to solve design problems that are based on selection of successful adaptations and heritable traits over generations. To exploit this strategy in the creation of new materials, a concept of adaptive chemistry was proposed to provide a route for synthesis of self-adapting molecules that can fit to their environment. We propose a computational method of an efficient exhaustive search exploiting massive parallelization on modern GPUs, which finds a solution for an inverse problem by solving repetitively a direct problem in the mean field approximation. One example is the search for a composition of a copolymer that allows the polymer to translocate through a lipid membrane at a minimal time. Another example is a search of a copolymer sequence that maximizes the polymer load in the micelle defined by the radial core-shell potentials. The length and the composition of the sequence are adjusted to fit into theÂ restricted environment. Hydrogen bonding is another pathway of adaptation to the environment through reversible links. A linear polymer that interacts with water through hydrogen bonds adjusts the position of hydrogen bonds along the chain as a function of the concentration field around monomers. In the last example, branching of the molecules is adjusted to external fields, providing molecules with annealed topology, that can be flexibly changed by changing external conditions. The method can be generalized and applied to a broad spectrum of design problems in chemistry and physics, where adaptive behavior in multi-parameter space in response to environmental conditions lead to non-trivial patterns or molecule architectures and compositions. It can further be combined with machine learning or other optimization techniques to explore more efficiently the parameter space.
Nature.com
Conveyor-mode single-electron shuttling in Si/SiGe for a scalable quantum computing architecture
Small spin-qubit registers defined by single electrons confined in Si/SiGe quantum dots operate successfully and connecting these would permit scalable quantum computation. Shuttling the qubit carrying electrons between registers is a natural choice for high-fidelity coherent links provided the overhead of control signals stays moderate. Our proof-of-principle demonstrates shuttling of a single electron by a propagating wave-potential in an electrostatically defined 420"‰nm long Si/SiGe quantum-channel. This conveyor-mode shuttling approach requires independent from its length only four sinusoidal control signals. We discuss the tuning of the signal parameters, detect the smoothness of the electron motion enabling the mapping of potential disorder and observe a high single-electron shuttling fidelity of 99.42"‰Â±"‰0.02% including a reversal of direction. Our shuttling device can be readily embedded in industrial fabrication of Si/SiGe qubit chips and paves the way to solving the signal-fanout problem for a fully scalable semiconductor quantum-computing architecture.
Nature.com
‘Levitating’ nanoparticles could push the limits of quantum entanglement
Interaction between glass spheres suspended in a vacuum might one day lead to advances in quantum computing. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have suspended tiny glass spheres in a vacuum and made them interact with one another at close distance. The ‘levitating’ nanoparticles have now been manipulated with enough precision to open to new ways of probing the enigmatic twilight zone between the everyday world and the counter-intuitive quantum physics that governs objects at the atomic scale.
Nature.com
Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing
Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of the supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavors of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with a limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
Phys.org
Miniaturized lab-on-a-chip for real-time chemical analysis of liquids
In analytical chemistry, it is often necessary to accurately monitor the concentration change of certain substances in liquids on a time scale of seconds. Especially in the pharmaceutical industry, such measurements need to be extremely sensitive and reliable. A new type of sensor has been developed at TU Wien which...
Wormholes explained: How these space-time shortcuts act like time machines
Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
In a first, scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense'
Researchers have created the first example of a soft, polymer material that acts like a brain. Researchers at the US Air Force and Penn State University, Pennsylvania, have harnessed mechanical information processing and integrated it into an engineered material that can "think." Scientists built on research dating back to 1938,...
Nature.com
Reconstructing Kinetic Models for Dynamical Studies of Metabolism using Generative Adversarial Networks
Kinetic models of metabolism relate metabolic fluxes, metabolite concentrations and enzyme levels through mechanistic relations, rendering them essential for understanding, predicting and optimizing the behaviour of living organisms. However, due to the lack of kinetic data, traditional kinetic modelling often yields only a few or no kinetic models with desirable dynamical properties, making the analysis unreliable and computationally inefficient. We present REKINDLE (Reconstruction of Kinetic Models using Deep Learning), a deep-learning-based framework for efficiently generating kinetic models with dynamic properties matching the ones observed in cells. We showcase REKINDLE's capabilities to navigate through the physiological states of metabolism using small numbers of data with significantly lower computational requirements. The results show that data-driven neural networks assimilate implicit kinetic knowledge and structure of metabolic networks and generate kinetic models with tailored properties and statistical diversity. We anticipate that our framework will advance our understanding of metabolism and accelerate future research in biotechnology and health.
The Next Web
Oxford scientist says greedy physicists have overhyped quantum computing
Nikita Gourianov, a physicist at Oxford university, yesterday published a scathing article full of wild, damning claims about the field of quantum computing and the scientists who work in it. According to Gourianov, the quantum computing industry has been led astray by greedy physicists who’ve hyped up the tech’s possibilities...
