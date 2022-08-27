ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Windsor voters will decide on sales tax increase for open space in November

By Bethany Osborn, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

Windsor residents will decide in November whether to increase the town's sales tax to create a $1.62 million fund for the town to buy more open space.

The town board officially referred the issue to the November ballot on Monday. In July, the town initiated public feedback on the issue through a survey where 64% of responding voters said they would support a tax increase to fund more open space areas in town.

The 0.25% increase would increase the town's sales tax from 3.95% to 4.20% to support initiatives outlined in the town's open space and trails strategic plan.

While the strategic plan outlines projects like adding more cycling and pedestrian trails and making improvements along the Poudre River corridor, money raised from the tax increase will likely go toward purchasing more open space.

The town conducted a separate survey in 2019 to gauge residents' interest in adding more land dedicated to open space and the results were overwhelmingly in favor. The tax increase and ballot measure are a continuation of these efforts.

Downtown Windsor: Windsor petition seeks to let voters decide whether there should be backlots parking

In addition to providing opportunities for outdoor recreation, open space areas help maintain habitat for local wildlife and help preserve natural areas from development.

The town's survey consulted just more than 1,600 registered voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they approved of the job the Open Space and Trails Division is doing in managing the town's open space and trails system and 56% said they agreed the town of Windsor spends taxpayer money wisely. Finally, 54% said they would support a sales tax increase to fund more open space if the election were held today.

If voters approve the ballot measure in November, the tax increase will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

What will the ballot language look like?

Here's a preview of the language for the ballot issue, which can be found on the town of Windsor's website :

Shall Town of Windsor taxes be increased by $1.62 million annually beginning in tax collection year 2023, and by whatever amounts that may be generated thereafter, by increasing the town sales and use tax rate by 0.25% (2.5 cents on a ten-dollar purchase) from the current rate of 3.95% to a new rate of 4.2% on January 1, 2023, with tax revenue to be used for the creation of a dedicated funding source for open space land acquisition, stewardship, operation and maintenance that will:

Purchase and maintain open space from willing landowners that achieves the following:

  • ensuring acquired open space land will remain undeveloped and lessen the impact of residential housing growth, thereby reducing community impacts such as traffic, the cost of maintaining roads, sewer, stormwater and acquiring and treating water
  • enable the town to develop and maintain open space that will increase public recreation opportunities
  • obtain, manage and preserve working farms and community separators that will keep Windsor unique from neighboring cities and towns
  • promote and perpetuate open space that conserves valuable wildlife habitats, protects the environment and creates green spaces and waterfront access to lakes, streams, and the Cache la Poudre River

All revenue from this tax constituting a voter-approved revenue change notwithstanding any revenue or expenditure limitations contained in Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado constitution?

Correction:  The proposed sales tax increase would create a $1.62 million fund to purchase more open space. A figure originally included in this article was an early estimate from the town of Windsor.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor voters will decide on sales tax increase for open space in November

