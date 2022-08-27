ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY

Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
kingstonhappenings.org

2022 Hooley on the Hudson: The Hudson Valley’s Largest Irish Festival

The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County are proud to announce the TWENTY FIRST Annual Hooley on the Hudson™ Irish Festival, to be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The Festival will take place at the T R Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek from 11:30 AM until 9:00 PM. The venues will feature live music, step dancing, and traditional music for all ages.
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
County
Sullivan County, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
Kingston, NY
Society
Sullivan County, NY
Government
WestfairOnline

Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund

A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Discrimination#Public Housing#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Community Action Agency#The Business Journal
hudsonvalleyone.com

Wildfire update: An estimated 100 to 150 acres now affected

More than 100 New York State and local firefighters have been working throughout the past 48 hours to try to suppress wildfires that have already scorched an estimated 100 acres at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve near Napanoch in Ulster County. According to Ulster County Office of Emergency Management, the...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WestfairOnline

Polio virus found in Sullivan County wastewater

Sullivan County has become the third Hudson Valley location to confirm the presence of the polio virus in its wastewater. The New York State Department of Health found the polio virus in four wastewater samples, two each in July and August. The virus was previously detected in Rockland and Orange counties’ wastewater, and in July the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade was recorded with an unvaccinated young adult. The virus was also detected in New York City’s wastewater.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Three announce their candidacies for top county job

With Pat Ryan on his way to Washington, three hopefuls have so far declared their candidacies to replace the outgoing county executive. The Ulster County Democratic Committee will nominate a candidate on Saturday, September 17 at 4:40 p.m. in the Common Council chambers of Kingston’s city hall. Ulster County...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy