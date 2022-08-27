Read full article on original website
Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY
Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
‘Secret’ Town Meeting Paves Way for Route 9 Whole Foods Location
It looks like Whole Foods may finally be coming to the Hudson Valley. There have been rumors for years that the high-end grocery retailer was looking to expand its footprint to Dutchess County, but now it may actually be a reality. The Hudson Valley has been desperately waiting for several...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
kingstonhappenings.org
2022 Hooley on the Hudson: The Hudson Valley’s Largest Irish Festival
The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County are proud to announce the TWENTY FIRST Annual Hooley on the Hudson™ Irish Festival, to be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The Festival will take place at the T R Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek from 11:30 AM until 9:00 PM. The venues will feature live music, step dancing, and traditional music for all ages.
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund
A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
Newburgh's new cashless parking system is a concern for some
CITY OF NEWBURGH — When the city replaced the aging coin-operated parking meters with cashless parking kiosks, it sparked conversations across Newburgh about the potential ramifications. “Many things that are made to potentially simplify and improve our lives in this day and age of technology can be really great,”...
All the Info for Orange County Tax Foreclosure Auction Sept 2022
Updated August 26, 2022. Been hearing a bit too much lately about nearby county Tax Foreclosure Auctions? I can't seem to get enough! There are pretty much two times a year where you can find a bunch of these auctions taking place, in the Spring and in the Fall. If...
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Wildfire update: An estimated 100 to 150 acres now affected
More than 100 New York State and local firefighters have been working throughout the past 48 hours to try to suppress wildfires that have already scorched an estimated 100 acres at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve near Napanoch in Ulster County. According to Ulster County Office of Emergency Management, the...
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and you've stumbled across the show "Pitbull's and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to...
“It’s a Tinderbox” Napanoch Fire Burns in Ulster County
Just days after Hudson Valley residents voiced concerns over wildfires burning in the surrounding mountains, fears have materialized in Ulster County. Close enough to see from Ellenville, NY, a wildfire (recently dubbed the Napanoch Fire) is currently burning in Minnewaska State Park. Napanoch Fire in Ellenville, NY. "Wildfire near Ellenville",...
Polio virus found in Sullivan County wastewater
Sullivan County has become the third Hudson Valley location to confirm the presence of the polio virus in its wastewater. The New York State Department of Health found the polio virus in four wastewater samples, two each in July and August. The virus was previously detected in Rockland and Orange counties’ wastewater, and in July the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade was recorded with an unvaccinated young adult. The virus was also detected in New York City’s wastewater.
Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend
Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
Fire Fears Grow in Dutchess County as Drought Continues
Pardon the wordplay, but Blind Mellon would be having a field day right now in the Hudson Valley ("No Rain"... get it?). Drought conditions bring the elevated threat of wildfires, and many Dutchess County residents are worried about what that may mean this Labor Day Weekend. Wildfire Risk in New...
Paralyzing Polio Virus Spreading in Hudson Valley, New York State
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York after the virus was found in another county in the region. On Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in Sullivan County. Polio Found in Sullivan County, New York. Analysis performed by CDC...
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Three announce their candidacies for top county job
With Pat Ryan on his way to Washington, three hopefuls have so far declared their candidacies to replace the outgoing county executive. The Ulster County Democratic Committee will nominate a candidate on Saturday, September 17 at 4:40 p.m. in the Common Council chambers of Kingston’s city hall. Ulster County...
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
