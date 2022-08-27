For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.

LIVERMORE FALLS, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO