WMTW
Maine's Grammy Rose shelter rescues dogs, becomes permanent home
ACTON, Maine — What does a woman named Grammy Rose, ice cream, mini golf and rescuing dogs from kill shelters all have in common?. The answer is in the town of Acton. "Our mission is to rescue as many dogs from kill shelters as we can," said Cindy Norwood, the dog rescue manager at Grammy Rose.
WMTW
Back-to-school jitters, Maine schools hoping for a "normal" year
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — There are no mask mandates for students returning to school in Old Orchard Beach later this week. The desks are once again snug up against each other, there are no social-distancing rules and no plans to test students for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, in the cafeteria, teachers were getting a refresher course on how the first day of school will go down. Superintendent John Suttie said he is hopeful things will go smoothly, after two years of COVID-19-related disruptions.
Maine volunteers rescue more than 300 cats and dogs from Puerto Rico
WESTBROOK, Maine — The Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland has more cats and dogs up for adoption, thanks to a life-saving effort over the weekend. Last week, the ARLGP sent a handful of volunteers to Puerto Rico to help out with a "Freedom Flight" through the nonprofit Wings of Rescue. Together, they brought more than 300 cats and dogs to shelters in Maine and New York. Jeana Roth, the ARLGP's director of community engagement, told NEWS CENTER Maine this was one of the largest shipments yet.
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
Police searching for missing man in Freeport
FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport. Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where...
nbcboston.com
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
WMTW
Lewiston School Committee bans cell phones in school for students through 8th grade
LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston School Committee voted unanimously on Monday to ban cell phones in school for students through 8th grade and to limit phones to outside of classrooms for high school students. Phones for pre-K to 8th grade students will have to be stored during the school...
WMTW
Maine school district rolling out new technology tracking student ridership on buses
HALLOWELL, Maine — This week, students in RSU 2 schools will be issued RFID cards to record when they board and exit school buses. The cards containing small computer chips will be roughly the size of a credit card or ID. District leaders consider the system a safety enhancement...
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
WMTW
Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
foxbangor.com
What’s the Story Behind the So Called Toilet House on Route 5 in Limerick?
On Route 5 in Limerick, as I was driving along, I came upon a very busy and very odd scene. I have dubbed it, the 'toilet house'. Rumor has it and I was unable to confirm nor deny the rumor, that the people who owned the property wanted to start a business and were denied the proper permit by Limerick - so they started a 'protest' of toilets.
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
WMTW
Report concludes ride operator error in Maine amusement park injury
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A report by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office finds that the operator of a ride at Palace Playland did not ensure that all passengers were properly secured before starting the ride the day a child was injured. A 10-year-old boy was hurt...
WMTW
Motorcycle hits car turning into ice cream stand in Alfred
ALFRED, Maine — Two people were taken to hospitals following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Alfred Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers with the Biddeford Police Department. State Police said Monday the crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Gore Road as a...
Santa’s Village worker hurt following fall from ride platform
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A worker at New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village theme park was hurt after falling from a roller coaster platform, Saturday. “The The initial investigation has indicated the victim, a 51-year-old man, suddenly fell off a platform while a roller coaster ride was in motion,” according to officials with the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s office, which was called in to assist with the investigation.
wabi.tv
WMTW
Maine arson suspect asked neighbor if kids were home, investigators say
NORWAY, Maine — Investigators said a woman poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire, causing a serious fire in Norway over the weekend. Katrina O’Connor, 29, is charged with arson. She was scheduled to face a judge Monday afternoon, but that was continued as the defense asked for a psychological evaluation. Investigators said she set a fire inside the five-unit apartment building she lived in on Deering Street in Norway Saturday afternoon.
