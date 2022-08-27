Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder
WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
Police: Children playing with lighter started deadly Alabama fire
Investigators say two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed when the lighter they were playing with ignited a mattress. WPMI's Lisa Librenjak reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
Alabama 2-year-old shot in neck by brothers arguing over girlfriends’ promiscuity, police say
An Alabama 2-year-old girl was shot in the neck last week after police say two brothers were arguing over which of their girlfriends was less promiscuous. Tarrant, Alabama, police officers announced the arrest of Taneil Lovette Bolden, 23, who is the mother of the victim, and Bolden’s boyfriend Antonio Dequan Hasberry, 26.
Family of slain Indiana student sues murder suspect, Alabama bar
The family of an Indiana University student who was shot to death nearly two years ago on the Strip in Tuscaloosa has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect, and the bar they claim overserved that suspect. Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020,...
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
Police: North Alabama apartment manager stole over $145K in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
Alabama man on death row requesting new trial
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - It’s been almost 10 years to the day that Jessie Livell Phillips was convicted and sentenced for the murder of his pregnant wife in Marshall County. Now, according to court documents, he’s requesting a new trial. On September 6, 2012, a jury found...
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare
The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
Former Alabama Wide Receiver Among Victims of Gang Crimes
Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of many famous figures in Fulton County, Ga., that has been a victim to a string of crimes committed by the Drug Rich Gang. "Some of the celebrity victims included Calvin Ridley, who is a loved member of our Falcons," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in her press conference.
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
Watch: Hungry goat takes over patrol car, snacks on Ala. deputy’s paperwork
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy was serving civil papers on Friday, Aug. 26, when he heard a ruckus coming from his patrol car. Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his car to find a pair of hoofed burglars taking over the vehicle, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. One goat was climbing through the driver’s side door while the other kept watch from the atop the hood.
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
VIDEO: Only minor injuries after fiery crash on Georgia interstate
ATLANTA (CNN) -- A semi-truck and four other cars collided on I-285 in Georgia on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Rd. All lanes on the interstate were shut down for hours. The DeKalb County Fire Department says three people were taken to...
Alabama teen passes away nearly two years after critical injuries in crash
Kaylee Carmichael was seriously hurt in a car crash in the summer of 2020 and passed away Tuesday, August 23rd.
Huntsville police, Madison County coroner responding to fatal Beard Street shooting
5:09 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police tell WAAY 31 that investigators don't suspect foul play in the death. They say it now appears to be an accidental shooting involving an adult male. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has responded to a shooting in the 2,800 block of Beard Street. Madison...
