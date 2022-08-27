Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies man hit by car on Route 26
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 69-year-old man who died on Friday after he was hit by a car on Route 29. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Gordon Matthews of Springfield. An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that Matthews died from multiple blunt force […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Illinois Route 29
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian struck and killed during a motor vehicle accident on Illinois Route 29. The pedestrian was identified as Gordon Matthews, 69, of Springfield. According to the coroner, Matthews was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
wmay.com
Lake Pointe Grill To Close In September
A Springfield restaurant has announced that it will close its doors for good next month. Lake Pointe Grill has operated for 15 years. The restaurant on Toronto Road says its final day of business will be September 24th. A statement posted to Facebook did not offer any additional explanation for...
wmay.com
Pritzker calls Bailey a ‘liar’ without addressing farmers’ Grain Belt Express concerns
(The Center Square) – Several times in the past week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has avoided addressing a major criticism farmers have of a recent state law allowing a private company to use eminent domain to lay a transmission line across the state. Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey,...
WAND TV
1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person has been arrested and two are still wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Decatur. On Aug. 14 just before 4 a.m. police were called to the 1100 block of W. Wood St. for a person who was shot. The victim, Arrion L....
WAND TV
Family escapes Decatur house fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family of four was able to escape a house fire in Decatur Sunday night, and firefighters rescued their pet. Crews were called to the 4500 block of Shadow Dr. just before 11 p.m. Smoke and fire was showing on the lower level of the bi-level...
foxillinois.com
Schools on soft lockdown after man with rifle seen in area
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two District 186 schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning. Graham Elementary and Springfield High School will be on soft lockdown for the remainder of the day due to police presence in the area. Springfield Police were called shortly after 10 a.m. to...
wmay.com
Student Displays Knife In Springfield Classroom; No One Hurt
District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.
Decatur Fire Department responds to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire Department extinguished a house on fire late Sunday night. The fire happened around 11 p.m. on Shadow Drive. Dispatchers alerted firefighters that while all occupants escaped, a dog was stuck inside. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and rescue the dog. Investigators said the fire started because […]
chicagostarmedia.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Springfield, Illinois
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Springfield, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Monday Evening Vehicle Theft
Jacksonville Police are seeking information from the public after a vehicle was stolen from a residence last night. Police received a call of a vehicle theft in progress in the 700 block of East Beecher Avenue at twenty minutes after eight last night. The caller reported to dispatch that their red Nissan Altima sedan had just left the driveway with an unknown person in it.
WAND TV
Suspect's charge upgraded after domestic violence victim dies
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has had the charge against him upgraded after a woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
capitolwolf.com
Afternoon, evening storms
Strong to severe storms are in the forecast for Illinois, but the National Weather Service says they are expected to miss the Springfield area. A briefing from Nicole Albano, a meteorologist at the NWS’ Lincoln office, included the news that there is a small – as in greater than zero – chance of tornadoes and hail. Most of the storm is expected to include Havana, Peoria, and – perhaps – northern McLean County.
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
