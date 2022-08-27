Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Ten Hag brutally axed Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Man Utd squad in 2-hour showdown and told flops: My way or highway
CRISTIANO RONALDO was brutally axed in front of the entire Manchester United squad during a two-hour summit meeting. Boss Erik ten Hag called the players together last Thursday and urged them to air any grievances without the threat of repercussions. During the clear-the-air session Ten Hag told Ronaldo and captain...
Virgil Van Dijk Sends Clear Transfer Plea To Liverpool's Board And Recruitment
Virgil Van Dijk admits Liverpool need a lot of midfielders, as FSG and Jurgen Klopp seem unwilling to spend any more funds this transfer window.
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit
A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Garth Crooks criticises Mikel Arteta's time wasting tactics vs Fulham
Mikel Arteta might be flying at the top of the Premier League but that just seems to be making him an even bigger target for pundits. Arteta was being laughed at before the season started, after the releasing of the All or Nothing documentary footage that showed him playing You'll Never Walk Alone on speakers in training.
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his pursuit...
Report: Memphis Depay Linked With La Liga Transfer
Whilst Barcelona attacker, Memphis Depay, remains on Manchester United's shortlist of strikers, a La Liga club is set to step up their interest.
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Player Ratings: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League
Inconsistency reared its ugly head again as Chelsea slumped to a 1-2 reverse against Southampton at St. Marys on Tuesday evening. Yet again the Pensioners wilted at the first and earliest possible inconvenience they faced, shooting themselves in the foot and folding under pressure thereafter to find themselves deservedly and roundly beaten by a Saints side not really fancied to get anything out of a match against such star-studded, expensive opposition.
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Chelsea submit €90 million for Bundesliga star, won't join until 2023
Chelsea are set to continue their summer spending spree with a huge €90 million switch for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Blues have not been shy of splashing the cash under new owner Todd Boehly but it seems their business isn't done just yet. According to transfer expert...
Luke Mbete set to sign for Huddersfield Town on season-long loan
Luke Mbete is closing in on a loan move to Huddersfield Town. The summer of 2022 has seen a number of Manchester City’s most high-profile youngsters depart the club out on loan. For instance, James McAtee, who was tipped for a place in the first-team this season has joined...
Pundit joins calls that Jurgen Klopp putting his arm around Scott Parker was patronising
Jurgen Klopp's actions towards Scott Parker have been brandished as 'patronising' by one pundit, after the Liverpool boss put his arm around Parker. On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool put their poor start to the season behind them, by equalling a Premier League record for the biggest ever win, against Bournemouth. It...
Liverpool's FIFA 23 ratings leaked online, Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats have baffled fans
A leak which has revealed Liverpool's FIFA 23 stats has reignited the debate online over who the best right-back in the Premier League is. The storm surrounds Trent Alexander-Arnold's rating on the upcoming video game, which is set to be 87 - according to leakers. While fans of Liverpool and...
Who Manchester United play in September: Erik Ten Hag's looking to improve upon shaky start in Premier League
After a mixed run of results to kick off Manchester United’s Premier League season, Erik ten Hag will be hoping his side can gather some momentum in the month of September with games coming thick and fast. United find themselves eighth in the table heading into the month, after...
