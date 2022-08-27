ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona

Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Player Ratings: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Inconsistency reared its ugly head again as Chelsea slumped to a 1-2 reverse against Southampton at St. Marys on Tuesday evening. Yet again the Pensioners wilted at the first and earliest possible inconvenience they faced, shooting themselves in the foot and folding under pressure thereafter to find themselves deservedly and roundly beaten by a Saints side not really fancied to get anything out of a match against such star-studded, expensive opposition.
