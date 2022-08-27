ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Coshocton Planetarium presents ‘Dinosaurs Alive’

The Coshocton Planetarium, located on the fourth floor of Coshocton High School, will hold a presentation of “Dinosaurs Alive” Monday through Thursday, Sept. 26-29. There will be two showings each night at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. All showings are free to the public, but donations are accepted...
COSHOCTON, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Commissioners are working on several projects

The Coshocton County Commissioners have been working on several projects to benefit the county. Updates include new buildings, renovating other buildings and adding broadband to as much of the county as possible. Mary Beck, county administrator and project manager, said that in the 33 years she has worked for the...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

United Way hires new executive director

The United Way of Coshocton County announced Scott Edson as its new executive director effective Monday, Sept. 5. He will succeed Lyn Mizer who has served in this position for the past 11 years. Following a statewide search, Edson was selected. Edson has more than 20 years of community outreach,...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Coshocton County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Search warrant executed on N. Ninth St.

On Aug. 30, 2022 at approximately 10:59 a.m. the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of North Ninth Street in the City of Coshocton. As the result of the search warrant, drugs and firearms were taken from the scene. One male...
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Chair#Arts Entertainment
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old

Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
NBC4 Columbus

New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NBC4 Columbus

Man breaks into home, shoots another man in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering from minor injuries after he was shot by another man inside a house Saturday night in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD said officers went to the 1100 block of Simpson Drive just before 9 p.m. on the report of a burglary and shooting. Officers found […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
WDTN

New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio

Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Your Radio Place

Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy