1 Person Dead, 2 People Injured In A Fatal Crash On Highway 99 (Southlake Tahoe, CA)
California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash that killed a person and left two others injured on Highway 99 in Truckee Friday Afternoon.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred when a [..]
More California News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent California Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Los Angeles Accident News
- Recent San Diego Accident News
- Recent San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
California Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a California Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in California? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1