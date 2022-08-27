Delta became the largest customer of the Airbus A220 jet in the US, surpassing JetBlue — see inside the carrier's swanky single-aisle plane
- Delta just confirmed the purchase of 12 more Airbus A220-300 aircraft, making it the biggest US customer of the jet.
- The carrier already operates 11 of the type, which are configured with first class and economy.
- Passengers can expect inflight entertainment screens, WiFi, and charging ports onboard.
Source: Delta Air LinesThe additional aircraft brings the carrier's total order to 107, becoming the largest customer of the A220 in the US, Airbus confirmed to Insider.
Source: Delta Air LinesDelta is already the country's biggest operator of the jet with 56 in service, including 45 A220-100s and 11 A220-300s.
Source: Delta Air LinesThe only other carriers in the US that operate the A220 are JetBlue Airways, which has 100 on order...
...and Breeze Airways, which has 80 on order.
"The A220-300 is economical, efficient, and delivers superior performance," Delta SVP of fleet and tech ops, Mahendra Nair said.
Source: Delta Air LinesSpecifically, Delta's A220s are powered by two Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan GTF engines, which are quiet and 25% more fuel efficient compared to the planes it will replace.
Source: Delta Air LinesThe announcement comes just a few hours after the airline announced a deal for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets, with options for 30 more.
Source: Delta Air LinesDelta was the launch customer of the A220 in the US, flying its inaugural flight in February 2019 from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Boston Logan International Airport.
According to Airbus, the A220 is the only purpose-built jet that carries 100-150 passengers. However, Embraer's line of E190/195-E2 jets are designed for similar capacity.
Source: AirbusWith the new batch of orders, more Delta customers will find themselves on A220-300 jets, which are scheduled for delivery starting in 2026. Here's what passengers can expect onboard.
Delta's A220 can fly a range of 3,400 nautical miles and is configured with 130 seats, including 12 in first class...
Source: Delta Air Lines…30 extra legroom seats in Delta Comfort+…
Source: Delta Air Lines…and 88 in regular economy.
Source: Delta Air LinesThe seats each have generous legroom. Specifically, first class offers 37 inches of pitch, Comfort+ offers 34 inches, and regular economy offers 31-33 inches.
Source: Delta Air LinesFirst class is configured in a 2x2 layout with tray tables in the armrest... …and boasts coat hooks, charging ports, WiFi, and a touchscreen inflight entertainment system, which features movies, TV shows, games, a moving map, and more. Throughout the cabin, a power outlet is located under the seat in front, while the USB is near the screen. Economy is configured in a 2x3 layout, meaning some lucky passengers will avoid the middle seat. Both cabins offer adjustable headrests, making sleep easier for longer flights. The first six rows of economy feature Comfort+, which are marked with a red cover on the seats, and come with priority boarding, premium snacks, and free alcoholic beverages. Like first and Comfort+, regular economy comes with inflight entertainment screens on the seatback. Those looking for even more legroom in economy can opt for seats 18E or 18A, which do not have any seats in front. Delta's A220 has large overhead bins with plenty of space for luggage, negating the need to gate-check a bag, which is common on regional aircraft. Onboard, passengers can enjoy the mood lighting intended to help relax travelers. When visiting the aft lavatory, passengers will find a window. While the unique "loo with a view" is not only seen on the A220, it is a cool feature. Read the original article on Business Insider
