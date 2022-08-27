Delta became the largest customer of the Airbus A220 jet in the US, surpassing JetBlue — see inside the carrier's swanky single-aisle plane

Delta Air Lines

Delta just confirmed the purchase of 12 more Airbus A220-300 aircraft, making it the biggest US customer of the jet.

The carrier already operates 11 of the type, which are configured with first class and economy.

Passengers can expect inflight entertainment screens, WiFi, and charging ports onboard.

Delta announced in July that it has confirmed the purchase of 12 more Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The additional aircraft brings the carrier's total order to 107, becoming the largest customer of the A220 in the US, Airbus confirmed to Insider.

Delta is already the country's biggest operator of the jet with 56 in service, including 45 A220-100s and 11 A220-300s.

The only other carriers in the US that operate the A220 are JetBlue Airways, which has 100 on order...

...and Breeze Airways, which has 80 on order.

"The A220-300 is economical, efficient, and delivers superior performance," Delta SVP of fleet and tech ops, Mahendra Nair said.

Specifically, Delta's A220s are powered by two Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan GTF engines, which are quiet and 25% more fuel efficient compared to the planes it will replace.

The announcement comes just a few hours after the airline announced a deal for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets, with options for 30 more.

Delta was the launch customer of the A220 in the US, flying its inaugural flight in February 2019 from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Boston Logan International Airport.

According to Airbus, the A220 is the only purpose-built jet that carries 100-150 passengers. However, Embraer's line of E190/195-E2 jets are designed for similar capacity.

Airbus' chief commercial officer, Christian Scherer, explained that airlines favor the A220 for its "long range and short airfield performance."

With the new batch of orders, more Delta customers will find themselves on A220-300 jets, which are scheduled for delivery starting in 2026. Here's what passengers can expect onboard.

Delta's A220 can fly a range of 3,400 nautical miles and is configured with 130 seats, including 12 in first class...

…30 extra legroom seats in Delta Comfort+…

…and 88 in regular economy.

The seats each have generous legroom. Specifically, first class offers 37 inches of pitch, Comfort+ offers 34 inches, and regular economy offers 31-33 inches.

