Delta became the largest customer of the Airbus A220 jet in the US, surpassing JetBlue — see inside the carrier's swanky single-aisle plane

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Delta Air Lines

  • Delta just confirmed the purchase of 12 more Airbus A220-300 aircraft, making it the biggest US customer of the jet.
  • The carrier already operates 11 of the type, which are configured with first class and economy.
  • Passengers can expect inflight entertainment screens, WiFi, and charging ports onboard.
Delta announced in July that it has confirmed the purchase of 12 more Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
Delta A220.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Source: Delta Air Lines

The additional aircraft brings the carrier's total order to 107, becoming the largest customer of the A220 in the US, Airbus confirmed to Insider.
Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Delta is already the country's biggest operator of the jet with 56 in service, including 45 A220-100s and 11 A220-300s.
Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The only other carriers in the US that operate the A220 are JetBlue Airways, which has 100 on order...
Flying on a JetBlue Airways Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I flew on JetBlue's brand-new Airbus A220 and saw why it's the perfect plane to lead the airline into its next era

...and Breeze Airways, which has 80 on order.
Taylor Rains/Insider

See inside Breeze's sleek new Airbus A220 aircraft, which the airline will fly on 18 transcontinental routes this summer

"The A220-300 is economical, efficient, and delivers superior performance," Delta SVP of fleet and tech ops, Mahendra Nair said.
Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Specifically, Delta's A220s are powered by two Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan GTF engines, which are quiet and 25% more fuel efficient compared to the planes it will replace.
Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The announcement comes just a few hours after the airline announced a deal for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets, with options for 30 more.
Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Delta was the launch customer of the A220 in the US, flying its inaugural flight in February 2019 from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Boston Logan International Airport.
Delta A220 inaugural flight.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

We flew on the new Delta Airbus jet, which Boeing tried to keep out of the US, to see if it lives up to the hype. Here's the verdict.

According to Airbus, the A220 is the only purpose-built jet that carries 100-150 passengers. However, Embraer's line of E190/195-E2 jets are designed for similar capacity.
Embraer E195-E2 at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Airbus , Embraer

Airbus' chief commercial officer, Christian Scherer, explained that airlines favor the A220 for its "long range and short airfield performance."
Delta Air Lines

Source: Airbus

With the new batch of orders, more Delta customers will find themselves on A220-300 jets, which are scheduled for delivery starting in 2026. Here's what passengers can expect onboard.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I flew on Delta's newest jet, the controversial Airbus A220-300, and it's my new favorite airliner in the US

Delta's A220 can fly a range of 3,400 nautical miles and is configured with 130 seats, including 12 in first class...
Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

…30 extra legroom seats in Delta Comfort+…
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Delta Air Lines

…and 88 in regular economy.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Delta Air Lines

The seats each have generous legroom. Specifically, first class offers 37 inches of pitch, Comfort+ offers 34 inches, and regular economy offers 31-33 inches.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Delta Air Lines

First class is configured in a 2x2 layout with tray tables in the armrest...
Delta Air Lines

…and boasts coat hooks, charging ports, WiFi, and a touchscreen inflight entertainment system, which features movies, TV shows, games, a moving map, and more.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Throughout the cabin, a power outlet is located under the seat in front, while the USB is near the screen.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Economy is configured in a 2x3 layout, meaning some lucky passengers will avoid the middle seat.
Delta Air Lines

Both cabins offer adjustable headrests, making sleep easier for longer flights.
Delta Air Lines

The first six rows of economy feature Comfort+, which are marked with a red cover on the seats, and come with priority boarding, premium snacks, and free alcoholic beverages.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Like first and Comfort+, regular economy comes with inflight entertainment screens on the seatback.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Those looking for even more legroom in economy can opt for seats 18E or 18A, which do not have any seats in front.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Delta's A220 has large overhead bins with plenty of space for luggage, negating the need to gate-check a bag, which is common on regional aircraft.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Onboard, passengers can enjoy the mood lighting intended to help relax travelers.
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

When visiting the aft lavatory, passengers will find a window. While the unique "loo with a view" is not only seen on the A220, it is a cool feature.
Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says

A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
