Chicago, IL

Woman shot, wounded during argument on CTA Red Line train in Loop

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Woman shot during argument on CTA Red Line train at State and Lake 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot on a CTA Red Line train Saturday just after midnight.

Chicago police said around 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North State Street to a person shot.

The 30-year-old victim was shot while riding the train during an argument with an unidentified offender, according to police.

The victim was unable to provide further details about the incident.

Witnesses on the train described the chaos as it happened.

"Someone said there was a gun and then we all started running. And like we tried to keep it orderly and then we just shut the door behind us so that everybody was safe. And then next thing we knew there were a lot of police officers," said Autumn Chester.

Red Line trains are being rerouted over the Loop elevated. Shuttle bus service is being set up between State and Lake and Fullerton, CTA said.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Chicago, IL
