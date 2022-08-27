Read full article on original website
Lee Green
3d ago
HELP WANTED! We Need a whole new level of Foot Patrol,& a 24/7, just like Security/ take 3 or more Classes from the academy & train them especially for Foot Patrol in the inner City & take it from there, because we not doing a great job at the house with influencing our Fam to do the right thing. we failed, let's Go Military
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
40-year-old, shot multiple times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – a 40-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the Southern District of...
foxbaltimore.com
25-year-old man arrested, charged with homicide in southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened on August 20th. Police arrested Kamar Damonte Williams on August 26th. Investigators say he shot 38-year-old Delaney Simmons in an alley in the 2300 block of Ashton...
Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore
Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Teenager shot in Lansdowne on Saturday, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A teenage boy in Baltimore County suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound this weekend, say Baltimore County Police. Police say they were called to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. on August 27. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder
A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy found in Towson pool, identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy, found in a swimming pool, was identified, according to Baltimore County police. According to police, just after 9:30 p.m. on August 27th, police were called to the scene of a potential drowning. Once on scene, officers observed a victim who looked to be unresponsive inside a pool in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane.
Bay Net
Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police identify homicide victim from last week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified the man shot and killed in north Baltimore on Wednesday. 33-year-old Michael Daye was killed on August 24, 2022, in the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are some of the gun Baltimore police are taking off the streets
BALTIMORE, MD – this weekend, the Baltimore Police Department highlighted a number of guns taken...
foxbaltimore.com
VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE | City sees 500th nonfatal shooting over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City crossed a grim milestone over the weekend - this morning, police reported there have been 501 nonfatal shootings so far this year. At this time in 2021, there had been 447 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore. If nonfatal shootings continue at this pace, Baltimore would see 758 nonfatal shootings this year.
foxbaltimore.com
One man in critical condition, another man injured in southwest double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man is in critical condition and a second man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Lexington neighborhood of southwest Baltimore. At around 6:38 p.m., officers were sent to the 2100 block of W. Lexington Street for a shot spotter alert. Officers...
Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead
Officers responded to a shooting in Glen Burnie that left one person dead. The shooting happened at the rear of 604 Crain Highway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
foxbaltimore.com
Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore firefighters pull body from Inner Harbor near Pier Six
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore firefighters Tuesday pulled a body from the water of the Inner Harbor near Pier Six, the firefighters' union said. The firefighters used a boat to recover the body around 6 p.m. The union said police were on scene investigating. This is a developing story.
Nottingham MD
Robbery, assault reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
foxbaltimore.com
"We need to call it what it is," experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
Alert Issued After Skimming Device Found At Glen Burnie 7-Eleven
Police in Anne Arundel County have issued an alert to watch for fraud after finding a credit/debit card skimmer in a Glen Burnie 7-Eleven. Officers recovered the skimmer from the 7-Eleven located at 1250 Crain Highway on Monday, Aug. 29, and are warning anyone who has made a purchase from this location to check their bank statements.
foxbaltimore.com
60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
Comments / 1