North Baltimore, OH

Comments / 1

Lee Green
3d ago

HELP WANTED! We Need a whole new level of Foot Patrol,& a 24/7, just like Security/ take 3 or more Classes from the academy & train them especially for Foot Patrol in the inner City & take it from there, because we not doing a great job at the house with influencing our Fam to do the right thing. we failed, let's Go Military

Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teenager shot in Lansdowne on Saturday, say police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A teenage boy in Baltimore County suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound this weekend, say Baltimore County Police. Police say they were called to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. on August 27. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, OH
City
North Baltimore, OH
North Baltimore, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old boy found in Towson pool, identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy, found in a swimming pool, was identified, according to Baltimore County police. According to police, just after 9:30 p.m. on August 27th, police were called to the scene of a potential drowning. Once on scene, officers observed a victim who looked to be unresponsive inside a pool in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
#Baltimore Police#Shot Spotter#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE | City sees 500th nonfatal shooting over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City crossed a grim milestone over the weekend - this morning, police reported there have been 501 nonfatal shootings so far this year. At this time in 2021, there had been 447 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore. If nonfatal shootings continue at this pace, Baltimore would see 758 nonfatal shootings this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighters pull body from Inner Harbor near Pier Six

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore firefighters Tuesday pulled a body from the water of the Inner Harbor near Pier Six, the firefighters' union said. The firefighters used a boat to recover the body around 6 p.m. The union said police were on scene investigating. This is a developing story.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Robbery, assault reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"We need to call it what it is," experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

