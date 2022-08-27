Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on South O’Neal Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a disturbance involving a man possibly armed with a gun and located 56-year-old Timothy Bingham. Bingham reportedly walked...
WBKO
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An update from a false report of a school shooting this morning in Warren County (4:47 p.m.) Bowling Green Police tells WBKO news they responded to a 911 call check at Moss Middle School on 2565 Russellville Road Monday Morning. The caller, an unknown male...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Car Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her car stolen on East 23rd Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Thursday and Friday someone took a gray 2012 Kia Sorento without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $15,000. No arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Calloway County Pursuit
A Cadiz man was charged after a pursuit with Calloway County law enforcement that led to a wreck Monday morning. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 61-year-old Charles Sikes on Kentucky 641 and he fled crossing into Marshall County and back into Calloway County before spike strips were deployed.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Report Of A Missing Child
A Christian County woman was charged after her child was reported missing on Julien Road Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a missing child and located 30-year-old Alyssa Welch whose child was missing and after further investigation, it was found she had put the child in danger by not properly watching the child.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash involving deputy cruiser in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a vehicle chase that resulted in a crash on U.S. 641 North. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over 61-year-old Charles Sikes...
whopam.com
New trial date scheduled in Oak Grove murder case
A new trial date was scheduled Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and Louisville lawyer Ted Shouse,...
Stewart County traffic stop ends in meth charges
A weekend traffic stop in Stewart County ended with a man and woman facing meth charges.
wkdzradio.com
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Fire On Thomas Street As Arson
A fire at the Parks and Recreation building on Thomas Street in Hopkinsville has led to an arson investigation Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 7 pm a juvenile set fire to a trash can inside a bathroom damaging a towel dispenser and the wall. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton...
wkdzradio.com
Man Seriously Injured When Hit By Vehicle On East 21st
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm a man was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car driven by 21-year-old Katlyn Orten of Pembroke at the intersection of Croft Street.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft after a stolen vehicle investigation in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say on November 23rd 50-year-old Zachary Mallory sold a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for $260 that was taken from a vacant house that had burned. He was arrested Friday and charged with theft...
clarksvillenow.com
70-year-old man killed in rollover wreck on Warfield Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was killed in the three-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on Warfield Boulevard. Kendall Spiceland, 70, died at the scene, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. At about 2:11 p.m. Monday, based upon CPD’s preliminary investigation, it appears that a 2000 Chevy Silverado...
WLKY.com
Man killed in I-65 crash involving wrong-way driver identified, suspect in hospital facing charges
A man accused of causing Sunday's deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 is now charged with murder. The driver, identified by police as Thomas Catalina, is charged with murder, fourth-degree assault, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and not having insurance in connection to the crash on I-65 South that killed one person and injured three others.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound when the driver lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a vehicle before hitting a rock wall.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Strong-Arm Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after an investigation into an incident on South Clay Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Willis Haskins used physical force to take a woman’s phone and money on South Clay Street. The woman was able to get to the police department and report the robbery shortly after. Police say the incident was caught on video.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Indicted On Stalking, Assault And Strangulation Charges
A Cadiz man was arrested after he was recently indicted by the Trigg County grand jury on multiple charges including stalking, assault and strangulation. According to the arrest citation, 23-year old Jackson Vinson was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon Blue Springs Road. The warrant said Vinson was indicted on charges of first-degree stalking, three counts of second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, and harassing communications.
