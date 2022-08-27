Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Game On: Green Wave find opponent for Friday
NATCHEZ — Cathedral’s search for an opponent this Friday is complete. Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said they found the Louisiana Kings Home School out of Lafayette to play on Military Appreciation Night. The game will be at 7 p.m. Cathedral’s original opponent Park Place Christian forfeited the game...
Natchez Democrat
Park Place Christian forfeits game against Cathedral
NATCHEZ — Cathedral Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said the Park Place Christian Head Coach Jason Cook called him Monday with bad news: They will not play Cathedral in the Green Wave’s Military Appreciation Game Friday. The Crusaders are down to 12 men after starting the year with about...
Natchez Democrat
Rebels endure onslaught of goals, look to bounce back Tuesday
SUMMIT — AC endured a downpour and an onslaught of goals in a 7-0 loss to Brookhaven Academy Monday afternoon. The game was at Southwest Community College in Summit as heavy rains, which dumped nine inches on Brookhaven, have left soggy field conditions. AC Senior Claire Williams said it...
Natchez Democrat
Long’s brace helps Lady Wolves to third straight win
WESSON – The Lady Wolves dominated every part of the pitch on their way to a third straight win to start the 2022 season as they beat the Hinds Lady Eagles, 6-1, on Friday, August 26. “The girls were excellent during the match,” stated Co-Lin head coach Tom Cosgrave....
Natchez Democrat
Carolyn Tumminello Redhead
Carolyn Tumminello Redhead, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at River Bridge Hospital in Vidalia, LA. Carolyn was born February 14, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee to Dominic and Frances Runyan Tumminello. Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Cleveland, Mississippi High School. She received a Bachelor of Sciences degree from...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: August 31, 2022
NATCHEZ — If you had enough of the rain it might be back this week in Natchez. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, there is a chance for precipitation Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are 30 percent likely after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a...
Natchez Democrat
Abner Hicks
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Abner Hicks, 75, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel). Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
GODMOTHER CITY: Natchez welcomes, christens American Symphony
NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to its port as the godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charles Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony.
Natchez Democrat
Rodney Arnold
BUDE – Funeral services for Mr. Rodney Arnold, of Meadville, MS will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bude Church of God at Bude, MS at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Rev. Will Lott and Rev. Tyson Windom will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Bude Church of God from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Natchez Democrat
Velma L. Baroni
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Velma L. Baroni, 83, of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly a longtime resident of Vidalia, LA who died July 25, 2022, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Don Tate officiating. Velma was a loving wife...
Natchez Democrat
WATCH: Highlights from the christening of the American Symphony in Natchez
NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to her port as the Godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charlie Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony, bringing the Natchez-Adams County Airport one step closer to having commercial air service as cruise ship patrons will want to fly in for departure from Natchez on river cruises.
Natchez Democrat
Alternating lane closures planned for Concordia Parish roads
VIDALIA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced planned alternating lane closures in Concordia Parish between Sept. 12 and March 31, 2023. Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 until Friday, March 31, 2023, the intersection of U.S. 84 East and Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of Louisiana Highway 131 will have alternating lane closures, LDOT states in a statement issued Friday.
Natchez Democrat
Pets of the Week: Spuds, Atwell and Nina
The volunteers at the Concordia PAWS Shelter adore this beautiful young dog, who they call Spuds. He is so full of personality and a joy to be around. Spuds is a 9-month-old Cur mix, neutered, fully vetted, HW negative, loves company, and is non dog aggressive. He is stuck in the Admin building. There is no other room for him. The bonus is that we get to spend time with him and we have grown to love him dearly. Such an affectionate young dog and would be a great addition to a loving family. Come visit Spuds at Concordia PAWS Shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.
Lighting strikes historic Mississippi church causes damage to organ, bell tower, other equipment
Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
Road Closure: LA 15 alternating lane closures to take place in Concordia Parish from September 12, 2022, to March 31, 2023
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 15 in Concordia Parish, La. will have alternating lane closures beginning September 12, 2022, until March 31, 2023, from the intersection of US 84 east/Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of LA 131. Alternating lane closures […]
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
Man, woman arrested for Monday shooting in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County authorities arrested a man and woman for allegedly firing shots in the Woodhaven subdivision on Monday. The Natchez Democrat reported authorities said the woman was the driver of a Honda CRV, and the man is the suspected shooting. A resident in the Woodhaven subdivision in Natchez confronted a man […]
Mississippi man arrested, accused of strangling and killing well-known special education instructor
A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly strangling and killing his ex-girlfriend — a woman who had worked with special education students at a local high school and was beloved by students, parents and colleagues. Vidalia Police Department on Monday arrested 43-year-old Matt Lee Mason Jr., of Natchez,...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022
Jelremy D’Osmond Hutchins, 20, 279 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set. David Lee Hall, 62, 1209 Horseshoe Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set. Reports — Friday. Alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss...
WLBT
Man wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alex Harper. If anyone has any information regarding Harper’s whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.
