KVOE
Emporia State University bringing ‘ultimate tailgating experience’ to home football games this season
If you’re looking for the ultimate tailgating experience come game day, look no further than the campus of Emporia State University. ESU is taking its pregame and postgame festivities to a whole new level with Live at the Hive, an updated and expanded version of the university’s previous pregame activities. Event spokesman Mike Law joined KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the new event.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer team suffers second loss
St. Edwards edged the Emporia State soccer team 2-1 Sunday. Emporia State scored 1st, Hannah Woolery scored in the 17th minute of play. St. Edwards tied the match in the 26th minute of play and scored the go-ahead and winning goal in the 84th minute. Emporia State was outshot 6-3...
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams ready for new season
It’s five days away before the first cross country meet for Emporia High. The Spartans will kick off their season in Manhattan. Sophomore Daghyn True returns as a state qualifier on the boys side. He says the offseason was good preparation for this fall. Senior Elizabeth Willhite will look...
KVOE
Emporia State president offers stats bolstering CECE closure decision on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia
Emporia State President Ken Hush says the university’s decision to end operations for the Center for Early Childhood Education and demolish Butcher Education Center was made almost a decade ago, and statistics released by ESU on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Monday pinpointed the need for that change.
KVOE
PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championship is underway
The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships is underway. 286 golfers are entered to play for a championship. Play is taking place at Jones Park and the Emporia Country Club. James Conrad is the defending men’s champion. Catrina Allen is the defending women’s champion. She is looking forward to...
KVOE
Organizers excited for hosting PDGA Pro Worlds for second time
When the announcement was made that Emporia would host the 2022 PDGA Pro World Championships, organizers already had an idea to prep for an event of this magnitude. Singles play began Tuesday at both Jones Park and Emporia Country Club. On KVOE’s Morning Show, co-tournament director Jackie Morris says everyone...
KVOE
Core of Emporia’s Street Rehab project beginning this week
Preliminary work has been underway on Emporia’s annual Street Rehab project for a few weeks now. The core of the project officially begins this week. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says concrete repairs will begin the process. Other work will include mill and asphalt overlay, concrete pavement and handicapped-accessible ramp repairs. The list of roads includes:
KVOE
Diversion ahead for suspect in Emporia chase
Diversion is ahead for an Emporia man accused of leading an off-and-on chase in parts of town this past spring. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office has approved diversion for Vontrez Williams as part of a hearing recently. A review is now set for 8:30 am Nov. 16. Williams had...
KVOE
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
KVOE
Jacobs Creek fatal flood notes 19th anniversary
Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of one of the KVOE listening area’s most significant weather disasters in recent memory. Strong thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Lyon and Chase counties the night of Aug. 29, 2003, sending seven vehicles off the Kansas Turnpike just west of the Lyon-Chase county line. Six people were killed in the Jacob’s Creek flash flood, including five in a minivan and one person who had rescued several others trapped in their vehicles.
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
KVOE
KCC approves high-energy transmission line from Wolf Creek to southwest Missouri
The Kansas Corporation Commission says NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest can build a multi-county transmission line from Wolf Creek into southwest Missouri — with a few conditions attached. As part of a special meeting Monday, the KCC approved what’s called a “certificate of convenience and necessity” to let NextEra build...
KVOE
Pavement milling process begins on West Sixth
Crews are making quick work of the milling part of the West Sixth Avenue repaving project. Milling of the existing pavement has been underway from Prairie east to Chestnut, and much of that zone — all five lanes — was finished Tuesday. More work is ahead to Neosho Street as the process continues.
KVOE
Latest vehicle tag deadline Wednesday for Lyon County drivers
Another vehicle tag renewal deadline is ahead for certain Lyon County drivers. County Treasurer Sharon Gaede says Wednesday is the last day for Lyon County drivers with last names beginning with the letters M, N or O to renew tags without financial penalty. Office hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Lyon County Motor Vehicle Office in the County Courthouse.
KVOE
Semi driver cited, traffic closed in 10 block of West Logan until further notice following incident Sunday afternoon
A semi driver was cited after an accident that downed a power line in downtown Emporia Sunday afternoon. According to Emporia Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms, the accident occurred at the intersection of West Logan Ave. and Commercial Street just before noon. Vortherms says the semi allegedly attempted to make a u-turn in the intersection and caught the power line.
KVOE
WEATHER: Low-level severe weather threat for Monday evening
Thunderstorms are a good bet across the KVOE listening area by Monday evening. Storms could develop north of Emporia by late afternoon. Much better chances of storm coverage come by sunset, and there is a marginal risk of severe wind up to 65 mph from sunset to early Tuesday morning.
KVOE
Lyon County Road and Bridge seeking KDOT funding for new bridge construction near historic Rocky Ford
The Lyon County Road and Bridge Department is getting set to seek grant funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation to construct a new bridge near the historic Rocky Ford structure. Road and Bridge received guidance from Lyon County Commissioners last week to pursue grant funding through the Kansas Local...
KVOE
Special meeting Wednesday for USD 251 North Lyon County to finalize 2022-2023 budget
The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education has a special meeting ahead this week. Board members will focus on the 2022-2023 budget during the meeting. The board will approve needs assessments for budget considerations and will review state assessments for the same purpose. The board will also formally approve a plan announced earlier to exceed the district’s revenue-neutral rate before adopting the local option budget percentage and the 2022-23 budget itself.
KVOE
Lyon County Law Enforcement Center booking area renovation scheduled to begin in mid-October
The Lyon County Detention Center is receiving a much need renovation. During the Lyon County Commission’s weekly action meeting last Thursday, Jail Director Jay Whitney presented a renovation project for the jail’s booking facility which is expected to begin in mid-October. According to Whitney, the full scope of the project will include a complete rehaul of the current area which is steadily deteriorating.
KVOE
More information requested as legal review continues in alleged Emporia High battery case
Police reports are now coming to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team last week. Goodman tells KVOE News he has requested additional information as he decides whether to file criminal charges in the case. Authorities...
