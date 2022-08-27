ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

KVOE

Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning

An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Diversion ahead for suspect in Emporia chase

Diversion is ahead for an Emporia man accused of leading an off-and-on chase in parts of town this past spring. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office has approved diversion for Vontrez Williams as part of a hearing recently. A review is now set for 8:30 am Nov. 16. Williams had...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field

SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Latest vehicle tag deadline Wednesday for Lyon County drivers

Another vehicle tag renewal deadline is ahead for certain Lyon County drivers. County Treasurer Sharon Gaede says Wednesday is the last day for Lyon County drivers with last names beginning with the letters M, N or O to renew tags without financial penalty. Office hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Lyon County Motor Vehicle Office in the County Courthouse.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to motorcycle accident

According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading

Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
READING, KS
KSNT News

Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man recovers in hospital after car veers into ditch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man recovered in the hospital after his car went into a ditch near South Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 49th St. with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Jacobs Creek fatal flood notes 19th anniversary

Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of one of the KVOE listening area’s most significant weather disasters in recent memory. Strong thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Lyon and Chase counties the night of Aug. 29, 2003, sending seven vehicles off the Kansas Turnpike just west of the Lyon-Chase county line. Six people were killed in the Jacob’s Creek flash flood, including five in a minivan and one person who had rescued several others trapped in their vehicles.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Pavement milling process begins on West Sixth

Crews are making quick work of the milling part of the West Sixth Avenue repaving project. Milling of the existing pavement has been underway from Prairie east to Chestnut, and much of that zone — all five lanes — was finished Tuesday. More work is ahead to Neosho Street as the process continues.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after 2 crashes involving three trucks in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that one person was hospitalized after two crashes that involved three pickups in southern Lyon Co. on Friday night, Aug. 26. Just before 11:30 p.m., Lyon Co....
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS

