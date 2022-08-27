Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning
EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
KVOE
Diversion ahead for suspect in Emporia chase
Diversion is ahead for an Emporia man accused of leading an off-and-on chase in parts of town this past spring. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office has approved diversion for Vontrez Williams as part of a hearing recently. A review is now set for 8:30 am Nov. 16. Williams had...
WIBW
Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field
SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Latest vehicle tag deadline Wednesday for Lyon County drivers
Another vehicle tag renewal deadline is ahead for certain Lyon County drivers. County Treasurer Sharon Gaede says Wednesday is the last day for Lyon County drivers with last names beginning with the letters M, N or O to renew tags without financial penalty. Office hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Lyon County Motor Vehicle Office in the County Courthouse.
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident
According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver hospitalized in Geary Co. after losing control of bike
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was hospitalized in Geary Co. on Saturday after he lost control of his bike. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officials were called to the area of mile marker 149 on Highway 77 with reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.
WIBW
Topeka man recovers in hospital after car veers into ditch
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man recovered in the hospital after his car went into a ditch near South Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 49th St. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
KVOE
Jacobs Creek fatal flood notes 19th anniversary
Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of one of the KVOE listening area’s most significant weather disasters in recent memory. Strong thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Lyon and Chase counties the night of Aug. 29, 2003, sending seven vehicles off the Kansas Turnpike just west of the Lyon-Chase county line. Six people were killed in the Jacob’s Creek flash flood, including five in a minivan and one person who had rescued several others trapped in their vehicles.
KVOE
Pavement milling process begins on West Sixth
Crews are making quick work of the milling part of the West Sixth Avenue repaving project. Milling of the existing pavement has been underway from Prairie east to Chestnut, and much of that zone — all five lanes — was finished Tuesday. More work is ahead to Neosho Street as the process continues.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.
KVOE
More information requested as legal review continues in alleged Emporia High battery case
Police reports are now coming to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team last week. Goodman tells KVOE News he has requested additional information as he decides whether to file criminal charges in the case. Authorities...
WIBW
1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after 2 crashes involving three trucks in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that one person was hospitalized after two crashes that involved three pickups in southern Lyon Co. on Friday night, Aug. 26. Just before 11:30 p.m., Lyon Co....
Two injured in crash at Claflin Rd, College Ave on Friday
MANHATTAN - Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26th, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of an injury crash at the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. Officers found 21-year old, McKenzie Handley, driving a 2006 Toyota Camry had rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by 22-year...
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
WIBW
Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
