ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

GoFundMe launched for employees of shuttered Shreveport abortion clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of Shreveport‘s now-shuttered abortion clinic has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support herself and fellow staffers who are out of work following the court’s upholding of Louisiana’s trigger laws banning abortion. Lillian Newton started the GoFundMe campaign to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Willis-Knighton Health System Names New Administrators for Willis Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center

Willis-Knighton Health System has new administrators at its flagship Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier. Health Center. Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton, announced the reassignments of two of the health. system’s vice presidents Aljay Foreman and Vince Sedminik. Foreman has been promoted to administrator of Willis-Knighton Medical...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids

SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport health officials say expect a different flu season

Shreveport health officials say expect a different flu season. Shreveport health officials say expect a different …. Texarkana firefighters to participate in 9/11 memorial …. PPSO deputies accused of using excessive force. DASHCAM FOOTAGE: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office …. Health officials update approach to monkeypox outbreak …. Woman denied...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Vaccines
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Shreveport, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
bizmagsb.com

Willis-Knighton Health System responds to City of Shreveport news release

In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22, 2022, stated: “Per...
SHREVEPORT, LA
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport's finances

(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Influenza#Flu Symptoms#Flu Season#Linus Vaccines#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Lsu Health Shreveport#Lsuhs
KTAL

Opening statements expected Thursday in Watkins trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With just one juror and two alternates left to select, opening statements are expected to get underway Thursday in the trial of the Shreveport man accused in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Cancel Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory for Missing 12-year-old

Louisiana Authorities Cancel Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory for Missing 12-year-old Tronez Johnson has been located and is safe. The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been canceled. Original:. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Affidavit: Bossier City officer illegally purchased pain pills

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City police sergeant and police union president arrested Sunday by the FBI is accused of fraudulently obtaining controlled dangerous substances (CDS), according to information revealed in court documents Monday. BCPD Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford, who also has occasionally served as a spokesman...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
countylinemagazine.com

Marshall's Millie Brown Sanders Aided War Resistance in Philppines

Mildred “Millie” Brown Sanders was born in Marshall, Texas, on or around September 3, 1892. She was the daughter of Fulton Brown and Penny Pettiway. It was reported that her father was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian. He did work at the home of Dr. Addison Sears of Marshall. By the 1900 Census around age seven Millie was living in Rosborough Springs in southern Harrison County with her grandparents Israel and Phena Lane.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

CPSO: 12 students arrested in gang-related fights at Southwood HS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights early Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The first fight broke out in the school’s breezeway just before 1 p.m. CPSO says the school resource officer arrested eight boys...
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout

Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
CADDO PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy