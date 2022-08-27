Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
KTAL
GoFundMe launched for employees of shuttered Shreveport abortion clinic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of Shreveport‘s now-shuttered abortion clinic has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support herself and fellow staffers who are out of work following the court’s upholding of Louisiana’s trigger laws banning abortion. Lillian Newton started the GoFundMe campaign to...
bossierpress.com
Willis-Knighton Health System Names New Administrators for Willis Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center
Willis-Knighton Health System has new administrators at its flagship Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier. Health Center. Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton, announced the reassignments of two of the health. system’s vice presidents Aljay Foreman and Vince Sedminik. Foreman has been promoted to administrator of Willis-Knighton Medical...
In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids
SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KTAL
Shreveport health officials say expect a different flu season
Shreveport health officials say expect a different flu season. Shreveport health officials say expect a different …. Texarkana firefighters to participate in 9/11 memorial …. PPSO deputies accused of using excessive force. DASHCAM FOOTAGE: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office …. Health officials update approach to monkeypox outbreak …. Woman denied...
bizmagsb.com
Willis-Knighton Health System responds to City of Shreveport news release
In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22, 2022, stated: “Per...
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport's finances
(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
KTAL
Illinois man drives a thousand miles to help animals in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Illinois man visited a Bossier City animal shelter in 2016 while traveling for business and forged lifelong bonds with fellow animal lovers thousands of miles from home. Greg Rang drove over 13 hours from Harvard, Illinois, to Bossier City, Louisiana for business. While...
KTAL
Caddo & Bossier School Districts Face Inflation With Back-To-School Shopping
Caddo & Bossier School Districts Face Inflation With Back-To-School Shopping. Caddo & Bossier School Districts Face Inflation With …. President Biden to speak on gun safety while in Pennsylvania …. Rain threat continues but will decrease for a few …. Hope Medical Group employees looking to make ends …. Arkansans...
KTAL
Opening statements expected Thursday in Watkins trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With just one juror and two alternates left to select, opening statements are expected to get underway Thursday in the trial of the Shreveport man accused in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37,...
KTAL
Willis-Knighton responds to city’s “false information” claims on employee, retiree health care
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The healthcare of thousands of city workers and millions of dollars are on the line as the City of Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Health Systems remain at odds. Willis-Knighton responded to the City of Shreveport’s claims of “false information” surrounding employee and retiree health coverage.
Louisiana Authorities Cancel Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory for Missing 12-year-old
Louisiana Authorities Cancel Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory for Missing 12-year-old Tronez Johnson has been located and is safe. The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been canceled. Original:. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo...
KTAL
Affidavit: Bossier City officer illegally purchased pain pills
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City police sergeant and police union president arrested Sunday by the FBI is accused of fraudulently obtaining controlled dangerous substances (CDS), according to information revealed in court documents Monday. BCPD Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford, who also has occasionally served as a spokesman...
countylinemagazine.com
Marshall's Millie Brown Sanders Aided War Resistance in Philppines
Mildred “Millie” Brown Sanders was born in Marshall, Texas, on or around September 3, 1892. She was the daughter of Fulton Brown and Penny Pettiway. It was reported that her father was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian. He did work at the home of Dr. Addison Sears of Marshall. By the 1900 Census around age seven Millie was living in Rosborough Springs in southern Harrison County with her grandparents Israel and Phena Lane.
KTBS
Bakowski Bridge of Lights will be lit in orange, yellow for Arc Caddo Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arc Caddo-Bossier will be celebrated Tuesday with orange and yellow lights on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights. This special lighting is being done to recognize the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s decades of service to the SBC area and the generous donors, grantors and volunteers who support the organization.
KTAL
CPSO: 12 students arrested in gang-related fights at Southwood HS
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights early Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The first fight broke out in the school’s breezeway just before 1 p.m. CPSO says the school resource officer arrested eight boys...
q973radio.com
Would Anyone In Shreveport Rather Work Ten-Hour Days, Four Days a Week??
How many polls need to happen before we actually DO this? Because it seems like most people want to. More than 15,000 people were asked if they’d rather work eight-hour days, five days a week . . . or ten-hour days, four days a week. And 70% said four 10-hour days.
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout
Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
Help Keep Bossier Beautiful With Dinner Under the Stars
For most of us in North Louisiana, it doesn't take a lot of arm twisting to get us to enjoy some great gumbo or seafood in a beautiful outdoor dining experience. Throw in the fact that it will all help to keep the Bossier community clean and it's certainly a win-win-win!
L'Observateur
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
KSLA
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The first fight happened in the school’s breezeway at around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The school resource officer (SRO)...
