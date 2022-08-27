Mildred “Millie” Brown Sanders was born in Marshall, Texas, on or around September 3, 1892. She was the daughter of Fulton Brown and Penny Pettiway. It was reported that her father was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian. He did work at the home of Dr. Addison Sears of Marshall. By the 1900 Census around age seven Millie was living in Rosborough Springs in southern Harrison County with her grandparents Israel and Phena Lane.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO