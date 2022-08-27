Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia State University bringing ‘ultimate tailgating experience’ to home football games this season
If you’re looking for the ultimate tailgating experience come game day, look no further than the campus of Emporia State University. ESU is taking its pregame and postgame festivities to a whole new level with Live at the Hive, an updated and expanded version of the university’s previous pregame activities. Event spokesman Mike Law joined KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the new event.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer team suffers second loss
St. Edwards edged the Emporia State soccer team 2-1 Sunday. Emporia State scored 1st, Hannah Woolery scored in the 17th minute of play. St. Edwards tied the match in the 26th minute of play and scored the go-ahead and winning goal in the 84th minute. Emporia State was outshot 6-3...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team 1-1 on day two of Triton Classic
Emporia States volleyball team split the two matches they played at the Triton Classic in St. Louis Saturday. The Lady Hornets defeated Southern Arkansas in 4 sets (25-20, 25-19, 12-25, 27-25). Shelby Ebert and Orianna Clements led the offensive attack with 14 kills each. Missouri S&T defeated Emporia State in...
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams ready for new season
It’s five days away before the first cross country meet for Emporia High. The Spartans will kick off their season in Manhattan. Sophomore Daghyn True returns as a state qualifier on the boys side. He says the offseason was good preparation for this fall. Senior Elizabeth Willhite will look...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
K-StateSports
‘To Come Back Here is Remarkable’
Nine-time national coach of the year Randy Cole sits in his office and all around him history begins to swirl. Plaques and framed honors and a Kansas State diploma sit high atop the second level of his desk. A large unhung poster depicting a runner high on a mountain settles upon a nearby chair while a bookcase is full of books related to the passion that has directed his steps for more than four decades.
KVOE
Emporia State president offers stats bolstering CECE closure decision on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia
Emporia State President Ken Hush says the university’s decision to end operations for the Center for Early Childhood Education and demolish Butcher Education Center was made almost a decade ago, and statistics released by ESU on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Monday pinpointed the need for that change.
KVOE
PDGA Pro Worlds crowns mixed doubles champions
The PDGA Pro World Championships began Saturday with mixed doubles play. Calvin Heimburg and Macie Velediaz battled to win the title at Jones Park. Today Field events will be held at Emporia State. The player check-in and the opening ceremony will be held Monday. Singles Play in the Pro World...
KVOE
PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championship is underway
The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships is underway. 286 golfers are entered to play for a championship. Play is taking place at Jones Park and the Emporia Country Club. James Conrad is the defending men’s champion. Catrina Allen is the defending women’s champion. She is looking forward to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Emporia wins Kansas-American Water Works Association water taste test award
For the first time in a decade, Emporia has won the Kansas-American Water Works Association water taste test award. Emporia city leaders learned of the honor this week. This follows top honors in 2012 and 2007. Public Works Director Dean Grant credited Jack Mason, Brad Riggs and other water treatment...
KVOE
Organizers excited for hosting PDGA Pro Worlds for second time
When the announcement was made that Emporia would host the 2022 PDGA Pro World Championships, organizers already had an idea to prep for an event of this magnitude. Singles play began Tuesday at both Jones Park and Emporia Country Club. On KVOE’s Morning Show, co-tournament director Jackie Morris says everyone...
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
KVOE
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
KCC approves high-energy transmission line from Wolf Creek to southwest Missouri
The Kansas Corporation Commission says NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest can build a multi-county transmission line from Wolf Creek into southwest Missouri — with a few conditions attached. As part of a special meeting Monday, the KCC approved what’s called a “certificate of convenience and necessity” to let NextEra build...
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
KVOE
Diversion ahead for suspect in Emporia chase
Diversion is ahead for an Emporia man accused of leading an off-and-on chase in parts of town this past spring. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office has approved diversion for Vontrez Williams as part of a hearing recently. A review is now set for 8:30 am Nov. 16. Williams had...
KVOE
Core of Emporia’s Street Rehab project beginning this week
Preliminary work has been underway on Emporia’s annual Street Rehab project for a few weeks now. The core of the project officially begins this week. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says concrete repairs will begin the process. Other work will include mill and asphalt overlay, concrete pavement and handicapped-accessible ramp repairs. The list of roads includes:
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
WIBW
Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field
SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
KVOE
Jacobs Creek fatal flood notes 19th anniversary
Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of one of the KVOE listening area’s most significant weather disasters in recent memory. Strong thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Lyon and Chase counties the night of Aug. 29, 2003, sending seven vehicles off the Kansas Turnpike just west of the Lyon-Chase county line. Six people were killed in the Jacob’s Creek flash flood, including five in a minivan and one person who had rescued several others trapped in their vehicles.
Comments / 0