Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Latest vehicle tag deadline Wednesday for Lyon County drivers
Another vehicle tag renewal deadline is ahead for certain Lyon County drivers. County Treasurer Sharon Gaede says Wednesday is the last day for Lyon County drivers with last names beginning with the letters M, N or O to renew tags without financial penalty. Office hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Lyon County Motor Vehicle Office in the County Courthouse.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.
WIBW
Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
KVOE
Diversion ahead for suspect in Emporia chase
Diversion is ahead for an Emporia man accused of leading an off-and-on chase in parts of town this past spring. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office has approved diversion for Vontrez Williams as part of a hearing recently. A review is now set for 8:30 am Nov. 16. Williams had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
KVOE
Four arrested as part of two alleged chases in Greenwood County
Greenwood County deputies arrested four people as part of two separate alleged chases last week, and formal charges have been filed in one of the two cases. Deputies say the chases were both on US Highway 400 on Aug. 23. The first chase ended near the Wilson-Montgomery county line and led to the arrests to two people, Aarron Burg and Cerys Green. Burg has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude, drug and paraphernalia possession, driving while suspended and other traffic-related infractions. Green has not been charged.
KVOE
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
KVOE
Lyon County Law Enforcement Center booking area renovation scheduled to begin in mid-October
The Lyon County Detention Center is receiving a much need renovation. During the Lyon County Commission’s weekly action meeting last Thursday, Jail Director Jay Whitney presented a renovation project for the jail’s booking facility which is expected to begin in mid-October. According to Whitney, the full scope of the project will include a complete rehaul of the current area which is steadily deteriorating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning
EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
KVOE
More information requested as legal review continues in alleged Emporia High battery case
Police reports are now coming to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team last week. Goodman tells KVOE News he has requested additional information as he decides whether to file criminal charges in the case. Authorities...
WIBW
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
KVOE
Jury trial set for late September in Emporia drug case
Trial dates have been set for a woman accused of drug distribution and conspiracy in an Emporia drug case. A motion to suppress evidence in the case of Amanda Sibert was ultimately denied during a hearing in Lyon County District Court Monday morning. Sibert is now set for jury trial Sept. 19-21 with a final pretrial coming Sept. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 30
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
WIBW
RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident
According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver hospitalized in Geary Co. after losing control of bike
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was hospitalized in Geary Co. on Saturday after he lost control of his bike. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officials were called to the area of mile marker 149 on Highway 77 with reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
KVOE
Jacobs Creek fatal flood notes 19th anniversary
Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of one of the KVOE listening area’s most significant weather disasters in recent memory. Strong thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Lyon and Chase counties the night of Aug. 29, 2003, sending seven vehicles off the Kansas Turnpike just west of the Lyon-Chase county line. Six people were killed in the Jacob’s Creek flash flood, including five in a minivan and one person who had rescued several others trapped in their vehicles.
KVOE
Retirement celebration announced for outgoing Lyon County Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler
With a decision pending on the next judge to sit on the Lyon County bench, a retirement celebration has been announced for longtime Chief Judge merlin Wheeler. Activities will begin at 2 pm Friday at the Lyon County Courthouse, with a special ceremony in Courtroom 3 followed by a reception at Jury Assembly Room 201 at 3 pm.
Comments / 0