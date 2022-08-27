Read full article on original website
Comanche’s Martinez nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week
Comanche’s Miguel Martinez got the 2022 season off to a great start, and he is nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. Martinez helped lead the Indians to a season opening victory over Brady. He caught five passes in the game for 127 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he came up with three tackles and picked off a pair of passes against the Bulldogs.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Clyde at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Hawley at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs at Brownwood Invitational, 9:30 a.m. Brownwood vs. Keene (at Cleburne Middle School), 4 p.m. St. Thomas at Howard Payne, 1 p.m. MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER. Howard Payne at Texas Lutheran, 5 p.m. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL. Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor,...
Hufford Field Information from CISD
As football season begins, the administration of Coleman ISD wanted to share some information regarding seating, parking and expectations for behavior at Hufford Field. Parking for vehicles with handicap parking tags is provided on the home side by pulling up to the gate and administrators on duty will open the gates and you may park along the fence. We are asking that no one stand along the fence so as to allow those who park in the handicap area to be able to see the game. Parking areas for all others are available on the streets surrounding Hufford Field and in the lot to the east of the field (visitors side).
Arthur Button, 88, of Eastland
Funeral service for Arthur Button, 88, of Eastland, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Eastland, Texas.
HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9, of Brownwood
Funeral service for HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
L J ‘Pappy’ Monroe, 88, of Coleman
L J ‘Pappy’ Monroe age 88 of Coleman, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus at his residence on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 9:22 am. Services will be Friday at 11:00 am at the Talpa Cemetery Pavilion with Donna Butler officiating. Interment will follow with services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
Alex Jay Ringhoffer, 65, of Cross Plains
Alex Jay Ringhoffer, 65, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Baylor University Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones in Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 31 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church...
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Brownwood
Ben Shackelford, age 63, of Brownwood passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside services for Ben will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at...
Randall Henderson, 75, of Brownwood
Randall Henderson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Services for Randall are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Juan B. Medrano, 72, of Brady
Juan B. Medrano, age 72, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence in Brady, Texas. Juan was born May 15, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Marcial Medrano and Epimenia (Briones) Medrano. He has been married to Ida Mireles since July of 1975. He worked at the Brady Combing Plant for over 10 years. He also worked for the City of Brady for several years. He lived in Hereford for many years before moving to Brady, where he has lived for 38 years. Juan liked to be outside, tell jokes and make people laugh. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed music, dancing, traveling to flea markets and his dog “Freckles”.
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Dewey was born January 20, 1938 in Armona, California to Ronald and Oneida Moore. He attended school...
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Early
Ben Shackelford age 63, of Early passed away Friday August 26, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday evening at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of...
Jack Bowles “Bozy” Hagler, 79, of Brady
Date of Death: Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Melvin, Texas. Occupation: He was a self-employed master plumber for many years. Military: He served in the US Navy during the Viet Nam era. M E M O R I A L S E R V I C E. Time/Date: 3:00 pm...
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .,46, of Santa Anna
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .age 46 of Santa Anna, Texas passed on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8:22 am at his residence in Santa Anna,. Services to be planned and announced at a later date. Richard was born on November 21, 1975 in Coleman, Texas to Richard Gonzales Diaz, Sr....
Lois Luster, 77, of Brownwood
Lois Luster, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early. Lois was born November 24, 1944 in Kingsville, TX to Thomas Ray Stewart and Alice Marie Stewart. She graduated from Early...
Lake Brownwood at 67.3% capacity
Brown County Water Improve District General Manager John Allen provided the following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions Monday:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 29th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
Herbie Conrad Strength, 71, of Coleman
Herbie Conrad Strength, age 71, of Coleman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Coleman County Medica Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
New ACU business owners seek to serve the Abilene community
Over the past few years, Abilene has been expanding with new businesses and infrastructure, several of which are owned and operated by members of the ACU community. In 2022, three of Abilene’s newest businesses run by ACU staff and students have opened – or are in the process of opening – and take ACU’s mission of service into the local community.
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
Grass fire threatens homes in Early
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and cause Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department with assistance from Brownwood and several other departments were able to prevent any structural damage limiting the fire to only the coastal fields between the homes and some fences at this time. Forward progress has stopped and firemen are mopping up to stop any threat of a rekindle.
