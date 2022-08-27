As football season begins, the administration of Coleman ISD wanted to share some information regarding seating, parking and expectations for behavior at Hufford Field. Parking for vehicles with handicap parking tags is provided on the home side by pulling up to the gate and administrators on duty will open the gates and you may park along the fence. We are asking that no one stand along the fence so as to allow those who park in the handicap area to be able to see the game. Parking areas for all others are available on the streets surrounding Hufford Field and in the lot to the east of the field (visitors side).

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO