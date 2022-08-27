Read full article on original website
Related
Frankie Muniz gives honest answer to fan who asked where Dewey actor has been since show
Frankie Muniz has responded to a question asking just what the hell happened to the actor who played Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle. Ever since the highly successful sitcom finished in 2006, the show's stars have continued to stay in the spotlight in some capacity. This is especially true...
Patrice from The Inbetweeners has become a star in French TV and movies since iconic cameo
Nothing makes you feel more old than the fact The Inbetweeners aired its final episode nearly 12 years ago, and as expected with time, the actors from the show look very different from when they appeared as sixth-form students at Rudge Park Comprehensive School. Fans of the hilarious sitcom might...
Partner of rapper stabbed to death at Notting Hill carnival posts heartbreaking baby bump photo
The partner of 21-year-old rapper TKorStretch who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has shared a heartbreaking picture of her baby bump. Takayo Nembhard had travelled up from his home in Bristol to attend the carnival in West London, but was sadly stabbed to death during the event.
People fooled by viral TikTok of 'AI man' who turns out to be real
People were left not knowing what to think after watching a viral TikTok video of an 'AI man'. In the video, uploaded by Curt Skelton, he poses the question: "Will artificial intelligence replace the role of visual effects artists?" But then the ginger lad seemingly reveals that it 'already has',...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lewis Hamilton mocked for turning up to Belgian Grand Prix wearing a ‘tea cosy’
Lewis Hamilton is known for having a keen eye for fashion, but his latest choice saw him come in for some criticism. The seven-time champion was set to compete at the Belgian Grand Prix yesterday (28 August) when he turned up in a, let's say, interesting outfit. He arrived at...
Couple devastated after dog sitter loses their border collie while on holiday
A couple have been left devastated after a dog sitter lost their border collie while they were on holiday. John and Julie Pearson went away for 10 days back in June, leaving the dog sitter to look after Fred. However, after just four days of their trip, the couple were...
PETS・
Former X-Factor Australia star Johnny Ruffo reveals devastating reality of living with brain cancer
Australian singer-songwriter Johnny Ruffo has revealed his greatest fear as he battles terminal cancer. The former Home and Away actor and X-Factor Australia star has been battling brain cancer since 2017, but Ruffo knows that one day his tumours are likely to be the end of him. Sitting down with...
Bus stop collapses under dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
Shocking footage has emerged this morning of a bus stop collapsing from under the feet of dancers at Notting Hill Carnival. See how it happened below:. The weekend saw thousands of people take to the streets of West London to celebrate the festival, which was held for the first time in three years following the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Met Police horse dies after collapsing on duty at Notting Hill Carnival
A horse has died after collapsing while on duty at Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed. The event returned to West London this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with thousands taking to the streets for a celebration of Caribbean culture. But police said there...
Kate Ritchie releases statement after being charged with drink driving
Former Home and Away star and radio presenter Kate Ritchie has been fined and had her licence suspended after being charged with low-range drink driving. The 44-year-old was driving along Heffron Road in Pagewood when Eastern Beaches Police Area Command officers stopped her in a blue Subaru station wagon to conduct mobile random breath testing.
Lads cheat arcade machine and win 13,500 tickets
A group of mates from Argentina have gone viral for cheating an arcade game out of a whopping 13,500 tickets. Watch below:. The group of students were able to trick a basketball game by hitting 999 points in just a matter of seconds. Their method was less of an elaborate...
'Britain's most tattooed man' furious after being kicked out of supermarket
'Britain's most tattooed man' has claimed he's been kicked out of supermarkets for his eye-catching body art. Keith Gordon, 66, is a sight to behold - covered head-to-toe in tattoos, the lad's had his fair share of run-ins with naysayers, including supermarket workers. While out shopping with his family in...
LADbible
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0