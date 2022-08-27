ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lacey
LADbible

Bus stop collapses under dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

Shocking footage has emerged this morning of a bus stop collapsing from under the feet of dancers at Notting Hill Carnival. See how it happened below:. The weekend saw thousands of people take to the streets of West London to celebrate the festival, which was held for the first time in three years following the pandemic.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Skinny Jeans#Uk#Brummy
LADbible

Kate Ritchie releases statement after being charged with drink driving

Former Home and Away star and radio presenter Kate Ritchie has been fined and had her licence suspended after being charged with low-range drink driving. The 44-year-old was driving along Heffron Road in Pagewood when Eastern Beaches Police Area Command officers stopped her in a blue Subaru station wagon to conduct mobile random breath testing.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Lads cheat arcade machine and win 13,500 tickets

A group of mates from Argentina have gone viral for cheating an arcade game out of a whopping 13,500 tickets. Watch below:. The group of students were able to trick a basketball game by hitting 999 points in just a matter of seconds. Their method was less of an elaborate...
GAMBLING
LADbible

LADbible

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy