SYFL Jr Wildcats 3-0 After Sweep Of Olney
The SYFL Junior Wildcats improved to 3-0 in both the JV and Varsity levels after a Saturday sweep of Olney on the road. Marquis Ettress scored two touchdowns and Madden Thompson had 2 special teams touchdowns in the varsity’s 52-6 win. Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia had a touchdown each.
North Clay Drops Pair At TTown Wood Bat
North Clay competed at the TTown Wood Bat Classic on Saturday. The Cardinals fell to the hosts 14-8 with NC getting RBI from Logan Fleener, Ian Jones, Alex Boose and Carder Walden with Trenton Ingram driving in 2. North Clay also dropped their game to Dieterich 8-2. The Maroons scored...
SC Falls To Dieterich In Softball Tournament Championship In Kinmundy
The SC Falcons finished 2nd at their own tournament held at Webster Park in Kinmundy. South Central beat Vandalia in the opening game of the SC Tournament 12-2. Emmie Ruholl singled, doubled and drove in 4 runs, Jamaylyn Logan added 2 RBI with runs driven in also by Maddie Peddicord, Addy Ruholl, Brianna Buchanan, Kinley Swift.
Selmaville Gets Big Shutout Of Sandoval
Selmaville shutout Sandoval 18-0. The Rockets got 3 RBI from Zane Dodson, 2 each from Wyatt McCarty and Logan Butts. The Rockets also got RBI from Parker Lewis, Drew Consolino, Jaxon Ward and Tripp Garden. The Franklin Park JV Bobcats and Lady Bobcats are in action today on the road...
Lady Bobcats Drop Pair On Saturday
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats dropped both games at the Salem Softball Tournament on Saturday losing to Carlyle 18-2 and Benton 8-3. Mya Russell was solid at the plate all day for the Lady Bobcats. Salem’s JV will play Tuesday at Carlyle and Wednesday at Patoka before the varsity returns...
Selmaville Lady Rockets Bring Hitting Shoes Behind No-Hitter From Meredith
The Selmaville Lady Rockets eat Sandoval 20-6 led by Allie Husteddde’s 4-4 performance and she drove in 4 runs and stole 4 bases. Kaolin Lewis had 3 hits and 2 RBI. Keira Meredith was the winning pitcher going 4.1 innings striking out 14 allowing no runs or hits. Selmaville...
Sullivan/Okaw Valley football ends long losing streak with comeback victory against Newton
SULLIVAN -- The Sullivan/Okaw Valley football team ended a more than four-season long losing streak on Friday by staging a fourth quarter comeback to top Newton 33-27 at home. The Redskins opened their season with a victory for the first time since 2016 and were led by sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while running for 109 yard on the ground and two more scores.
2022 09/01 – Stephen Edward Lusch
Stephen Edward Lusch, 61, of Odin passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 17, 1961, the son of Bernard “Beanie” and Betty (Rostance) Lusch in Centralia. He married Linda Bierman, 1 child was born in this union, and they later divorced. He married Angie Cates and she survives in Mt. Vernon.
Salem Youth Fishing Tournament Held Over The Weekend
The Salem Wildcat Youth Bass Fishing organization held a youth tournament this weekend. In the Junior High Division, Kai Graham was 1st with Landen Maxey was 2nd and Hunter Williams 3rd. In the High School Division, Aidan Fyke was 1st, Seth Bailey 2nd and Steven McIntosh was 3rd. Kevin Green...
2022 09/02 – Charlotte Francis (Threatt) Turner
Charlotte Francis (Threatt) Turner, 82, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, died at 4:28 am on August 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She married Donald E. Turner on April 13, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi. They have been married sixty-five years. She was employed for several years at Woolworths...
2022 09/01 – John Taylor
John Taylor, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Norman Taylor and Rita (Santel) Taylor. He married Cindy Summers on May 19, 2007, and she survives. In addition to his wife of 15 years,...
2022 09/01 – Gary Karcher
Gary L. Karcher, 77, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 12:15 pm August 21, 2022, at Aperion Care Center in Fairfield, Illinois. He was born September 9, 1944, in Oregon City, Oregon to the late Leo and Dorthea Karcher. Gary is survived by his children, Mark Karcher and fiancée,...
2022 09/02 – Robert L. Nelson
Robert L. Nelson, 81, of Kell, Illinois, passed away at 8:32 pm on August 29, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem, Illinois. He was born June 4, 1941, in Carbondale, Illinois to the late Chester and Flossie (Brown) Nelson. Robert married Loretta (Dixon) Nelson on December 11, 1959. They were blessed with nearly 63 years of marriage. In addition to his beloved wife, Robert is survived by his children, Dreatha Jackson and husband, John, Connie Murphy, Martha Currie, Robert Nelson II and fiancée, Chona, and Sherry Easley and husband, Jon; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Robbins and husband, Stan; brother-in-law, Michael Dixon and wife, Helen; mother-in-law, Loretta Dean Cox; special friends, the Karrick family; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Keith Nelson; great-grandson, Malachi Kyles; sister, Jewell Nathdurft; father-in-law, David Dixon; and son-in-law, Gerald Dean Murphy.
Monday, August 29 weather update for central Illinois
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
2022 09/03 – Robert ‘Bob’ Guthrie
Robert “Bob” Guthrie, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born December 17, 1942, in Bloomington, the son of Lane Guthrie and Thelma (Williams) Guthrie. He married Rose Allen in 1967 and she survives. In...
Centralia issues boil order for portion of Central City
Due to a water main break a boil order has been issued for the following area in Central City:. Any area that experienced low to no water pressure.
Severe thunderstorms continue to move east. Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for portions of LaSalle, Lee, and DeKalb counties in north-central Illinois; valid until 4:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 317 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 317 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ASHTON TO NEAR GRANVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, PERU, LA SALLE, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, SHABBONA, LAKE HOLIDAY, CORTLAND, OGLESBY, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, NORTH UTICA, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, LELAND, PAW PAW AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 94. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 83. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive
A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
