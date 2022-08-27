Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Serbian President Nominates Ana Brnabic to Serve as PM Once Again
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday nominated Ana Brnabic to serve another term as prime minister and to lead a new government through a time of war in Europe, global energy and inflation crises and tensions with Kosovo. The nomination came more than five months after their...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
BBC
Shamima Begum: Spy for Canada smuggled schoolgirl to Syria
Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Ms Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS. Ms Begum's lawyers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who changed the course of history by triggering the demise of the Soviet Union and was one of the great figures of the 20th centry, has died in Moscow aged 91. His death was announced on Tuesday by Russian news agencies, who said Gorbachev had died at a central hospital in Moscow "after a serious and long illness".
BBC
Kherson: 'Heavy fighting' as Ukraine seeks to retake Russian-held region
Fierce battles have been reported as Ukraine tries to retake the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region - but military experts have told the BBC it "won't happen quickly". "Heavy fighting is continuing, our soldiers are working around the clock," said Vitaliy Kim, who heads the neighbouring Mykolaiv region. Ukraine earlier said...
New air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray
The capital of the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray was hit by an air strike around midnight Tuesday, Tigray rebels and hospital officials said, the latest such attack reported in just a few days. Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, also said on Twitter there had been a drone attack "close to midnight" near Mekele general hospital.
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant persisted Saturday as both sides traded blame for nearby shelling. Ukraine said Russian forces fired on areas just across the river from the plant and Russia claimed Ukrainian shells hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Authorities were distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems. Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require power to run, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline Thursday because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown. Russian forces occupied the nuclear plant complex early in the 6-month-old war, but local Ukrainian workers have kept it running. The Ukrainian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the other of shelling the complex and nearby areas, raising fears of a possible catastrophe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
BBC
Multiple strikes on Kherson as Ukraine battles to retake region
A month later, more than 50 ships have so far braved the risks and departed Ukraine - helping to export over 1.2 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs. The blue dots on the map above show where the vessels are planning to go - and the chart below shows what they're carrying.
US News and World Report
Greek Parliament Sets up Inquiry Commission to Probe Phone Tapping Scandal
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers on Monday voted in favour of setting up an inquiry commission to probe the phone tapping of an opposition leader that led Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to sack the head of the country's intelligence service (EYP). The scandal over the wiretapping of Nikos Androulakis, leader...
Toxins in soil, blasted forests – Ukraine counts cost of Putin’s ‘ecocide’
Environmentalists are counting the cost of Russian military’s devastation and hope to force Moscow into making reparations
Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes, experts say
Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian train station that killed more than 20 people this week is the latest in a series of strikes on the country’s railway system that some international legal scholars say may be war crimes. While Russia claimed that it had targeted the train because it was carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment on Wednesday, an Associated Press reporter on the ground said there was no visible indication that Ukrainian troops were among the dead, who included children. If civilians were the target, experts said Thursday, the attack could be considered a war crime. “A train...
Ukraine has ‘good chance’ to retake territory, U.S. assesses
The U.S. has assessed that Ukraine has a “good chance” to retake territory that Russia captured in its initial invasion, after Kyiv on Monday launched a counteroffensive, according to two Defense Department officials. Ukrainian forces have taken out “most” of the bridges crossing the Dnipro River using U.S.-supplied...
France accuses Russia over gas supply as Nord Stream shutdown looms
PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - France accused Moscow on Tuesday of using energy supplies as "a weapon of war" after Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) cut deliveries to a major French customer and said it would shut its main gas pipeline to Germany for three days this week.
US News and World Report
Explainer: Untangling the Crisis in Libya
(Reuters) - Libya's worst fighting for two years suddenly hit the capital, Tripoli, on Saturday. This explains what led to the violence, why it matters, and how things may play out. HOW DID LIBYA FALL APART?. Libya's fault lines surfaced as local groups took different positions in the 2011 NATO-backed...
European judges challenge EU approval of Poland's recovery plan
WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - European judges' associations challenged in European Union's General Court a decision to approve Poland's recovery and resilience plan, they said in a statement on Sunday.
Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently concentrated. “Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: It’s two different people,” the skinny, fresh-faced 24-year-old said during a recent interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, another city that has endured intense bombardment. “If I had not survived Mariupol, I would not have gone to work as a paramedic now. I wouldn’t have had enough courage,” explained Chornobryvets, who is simply called “Mariupol” on the battlefield and now wears a patch that bears the symbol of the port city, a yellow anchor, on his camouflage uniform.
Comments / 0