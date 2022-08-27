ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 24

Zactivist Zap
3d ago

the per/100,000 figure is HIGHLY misleading and leftists have used it for decades to hide the results of their crime riddled cities. In a tiny town, 2 murders could be a 7000% increase in crime, and statistically represented as a high number out of 100,000... but REALITY! It's TWO murders! in a town where the actual population may only be a couple hundred people. meanwhile, in a big filthy city you have major high crime areas, but if there are millions of people in that city that live in outlying areas, you can easily HIDE those high crime areas using the relatively low crime stats of the safer outlying area. In other words, use the 100's of thousands of people who have NOTHING TO DO with the real problem of high crime, to HIDE the high crime! it's an OLD TRICK. if you really think its more dangerous in some tiny podunk town vs. drug and gang filled inner cities IN REALITY... you're out of your mind.

Reply(5)
16
Mark Allen
3d ago

very misleading. robberies.car jacking are way up in LA and SF due to Boudin and Gascon policies. they are both heavy handed ideologues who implemented terrible policies with no thoughts or context as to the safety of residents. Gascon has been forced to walk many of them back as they were so bad. Boudins replacement is also a progressive but is much more thoughtful and cares about public safety vs just ideology

Reply
10
Chris Castro
2d ago

this article is funny some of the counties population combined is less than LA and SF so really any number would make all those counties look bad and try to make Democrats look good

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Report: One in Three People Had Sentences Lengthened Due to Three-Strikes Law

Berkeley, CA – A new report released on Tuesday by the nonpartisan California Policy Lab (CPL) found “that thousands of Californians saw their prisons sentences lengthened because of this law, and more than one-third (36%) of people currently incarcerated in California are serving a longer sentence because of Three Strikes.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegocountynews.com

California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months

Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
County
Tulare County, CA
City
Alameda, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Visalia, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Delano, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Why Yolo County needs to improve COVID data reporting in its local jails

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project which partners with the Davis Vanguard to report on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Visit our website to view and download our data on cases, testing, releases and vaccinations for incarcerated people and staff.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California

I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Becton
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
KTLA

These 2 questions shaped Japanese internees’ fate in California

California has had many dark moments, but one of its darkest in recent history is the internment of Japanese Americans during the early 1940s. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 by the Empire of Japan, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, which resulted in the internment […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Crime Rates#Violent Crime#Crime In California#Democrats#La Times#House Mino
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy