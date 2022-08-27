Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Bob Ratliff, Sr.
Bob Ratliff, Sr. left us to join his son, Bobby Gene, Jr., granddaughter Brandi, and father, Earl on August 22, 2022. He was born in Ponca City Hospital to Erwin Earl Ratliff and Helen Josephine Domeny Ratliff on October 15, 1941. During his stay at the hospital, the love of his life, Bessie Cales was also being born and the two young mothers shared a recovery room. Bob and Bessie met as newborn babies and it was their destiny that they be reunited in holy matrimony years later.
Ponca City News
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw, “Miffy”, aged 59, left this life on August 25, 2022 at OU Medical Center in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born to Leo and Alma Faw Faw on September 18, 1962 and grew up in Red Rock, Oklahoma where she made her home. She went to Red Rock school where she graduated in 1980.
Ponca City News
Michael Edward Wilson
Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship
Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
Ponca City News
Services Pending
Terri Chapman, resident of Ponca City passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 68. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. Sheila Montgomery, resident of Bartlesville passed away Monday August 29, 2022. She was 73. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ponca City News
Fresh Start
INGREDIENTS 1 can (15 ounces) white beans (drained and rinsed) (cannellini, great northern, or navy) 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons oil (canola or olive) 2 small cloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon dried herb (basil, parsley, oregano, rosemary) INSTRUCTIONS 1. Place all ingredients in a blender or food processer. Blend until smooth. 2. Serve right away or refrigerate in a covered container for up to 4 days.
Ponca City News
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) 3. “The Seven...
Ponca City News
Happenings
REUNION TO BE HELD Class of 1972 to hold 50th Reunion Saturday, September 10 at 11am @ Newkirk Senior Citizens center. For more information call/ text 580-304-9727. PIONEER WOMAN FUNDRAISER Donors will go to www. kaylawink.norwex.biz and place orders under “Pioneer Woman Fundraiser” at checkout. 25% of the sales will be given to the Pioneer Woman board. The fundraiser is ongoing through the end of the year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
livingnewdeal.org
Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse – Ponca City OK
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse in Ponca City OK in 1936-1937. The stadium is built with rusticated stone. It is still used by Ponca City High School football. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
oklahoma Sooner
Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled
STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
Ponca City News
Kildare Baptist Church holds back to school event
Students all over Kay County have resumed classes last week and many community areas have come out to support students with fun events and activities with Kildare Baptist Church hosting an event of their own on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Kildare Baptist Church’s new pastor,...
bcsnn.com
Big 12 Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts the CMU Chippewas for the Cowboys Opener Thursday
After what may have felt like an eternity for many, it is finally "Game Week" for fans throughout the Big 12 Conference. That includes those Cowboys in Stillwater that are looking to capitalize on a 2021 campaign that was capped off with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Sure, it's a new season, but there's never a bad time to mention topping the Irish in an NY6 Bowl.
Ponca City News
Kremlin defeats DCLA
LAMONT -- The Kremlin-Hillsdale football team got off to an early lead and went on to defeat the Deer Creek-Lamont Eagles 42-0 Thursday night. Kremlin scored a touchdown one minute and two seconds into the game on a 40-yard run by Maddox Myers. It added another touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second period to lead at half 28-0, one in the third period and one in the fourth.
Ponca City News
Guthrie prevails in Wildcats’ opener
Body Turnovers are to be expected in the opening game of a football season, and they were a major part of the story in Friday’s Ponca City Wildcats’ opener. Guthrie won the game 35-23, and it was turnovers that played a major part in the contest. Turnovers helped the Wildcats to jump out to a 10-0 lead and it was turnovers that contributed to Guthrie being able to take the lead for the first time right before the half.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Aug. 25-28
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At midnight police responded to the 800 block of N. Ash for a report of a prowler. A warrant request was made. At 5:29 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a GMC Sierra and Silverado pickup in the 900 block of west Hartford.
Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.
Oklahoma natural gas plant explosion still under investigation
Investigators are working to determine the cause of last month's massive fire at a natural gas plant in Northern Oklahoma.
guthrienewspage.com
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash
An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
