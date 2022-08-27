ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltonville, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Bobcats Drop Pair On Saturday

The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats dropped both games at the Salem Softball Tournament on Saturday losing to Carlyle 18-2 and Benton 8-3. Mya Russell was solid at the plate all day for the Lady Bobcats. Salem’s JV will play Tuesday at Carlyle and Wednesday at Patoka before the varsity returns...
SALEM, IL
SYFL Jr Wildcats 3-0 After Sweep Of Olney

The SYFL Junior Wildcats improved to 3-0 in both the JV and Varsity levels after a Saturday sweep of Olney on the road. Marquis Ettress scored two touchdowns and Madden Thompson had 2 special teams touchdowns in the varsity’s 52-6 win. Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia had a touchdown each.
OLNEY, IL
SC Falls To Dieterich In Softball Tournament Championship In Kinmundy

The SC Falcons finished 2nd at their own tournament held at Webster Park in Kinmundy. South Central beat Vandalia in the opening game of the SC Tournament 12-2. Emmie Ruholl singled, doubled and drove in 4 runs, Jamaylyn Logan added 2 RBI with runs driven in also by Maddie Peddicord, Addy Ruholl, Brianna Buchanan, Kinley Swift.
KINMUNDY, IL
North Clay Drops Pair At TTown Wood Bat

North Clay competed at the TTown Wood Bat Classic on Saturday. The Cardinals fell to the hosts 14-8 with NC getting RBI from Logan Fleener, Ian Jones, Alex Boose and Carder Walden with Trenton Ingram driving in 2. North Clay also dropped their game to Dieterich 8-2. The Maroons scored...
LOUISVILLE, IL
Salem Youth Fishing Tournament Held Over The Weekend

The Salem Wildcat Youth Bass Fishing organization held a youth tournament this weekend. In the Junior High Division, Kai Graham was 1st with Landen Maxey was 2nd and Hunter Williams 3rd. In the High School Division, Aidan Fyke was 1st, Seth Bailey 2nd and Steven McIntosh was 3rd. Kevin Green...
SALEM, IL
Salem Youth Soccer Has Great Opening Weekend

Salem Soccer had a great kickoff weekend. Across the six teams there were seven games. They won four and lost three. The 1st/2nd graders traveled to St. Rose for two games. In the first game the lost 1-2, but won the second 3-0. The loan goal in game one was scored by Jonah Findley. In game two, Hadley Michael scored twice and Findley added one more. Ethan Petrillo played great in net. He took the first half of both games and didn’t allow a goal.
SALEM, IL
Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive

A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
BELLE RIVE, IL
Selmaville Gets Big Shutout Of Sandoval

Selmaville shutout Sandoval 18-0. The Rockets got 3 RBI from Zane Dodson, 2 each from Wyatt McCarty and Logan Butts. The Rockets also got RBI from Parker Lewis, Drew Consolino, Jaxon Ward and Tripp Garden. The Franklin Park JV Bobcats and Lady Bobcats are in action today on the road...
SANDOVAL, IL
2022 09/03 – Robert ‘Bob’ Guthrie

Robert “Bob” Guthrie, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born December 17, 1942, in Bloomington, the son of Lane Guthrie and Thelma (Williams) Guthrie. He married Rose Allen in 1967 and she survives. In...
CENTRALIA, IL
City of Salem expands area for Wednesday water outage

The City of Salem has expanded the area that will be left without water on Wednesday for connecting the new waterline on West Kell Street. Residents east of South Washington including all of Fielder Drive, Wham Drive, Donoho Drive, and the South Broadway Apartments will be without water beginning at eight am until the job is complete.
SALEM, IL
Randy Houser performance Monday at Du Quoin State Fair canceled

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair announced Sunday night that Grandstand act Randy Houser has canceled his performance scheduled for Monday, August 29 because of illness. The cancelation also means Murphy 500, Houser’s opening act, will not be performing on the grandstand stage.
DU QUOIN, IL
2022 09/01 – Stephen Edward Lusch

Stephen Edward Lusch, 61, of Odin passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 17, 1961, the son of Bernard “Beanie” and Betty (Rostance) Lusch in Centralia. He married Linda Bierman, 1 child was born in this union, and they later divorced. He married Angie Cates and she survives in Mt. Vernon.
ODIN, IL
2022 09/01 – Norma Ruth Hauck

Norma Ruth Hauck, 84, of Marion passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion. She was born on February 9, 1938, the daughter of Talmadge and Mildred (Ainscough) Outhouse in Patoka. She married Paul E. Hauck on June 11, 1966, in Decatur and he preceded her in death.
MARION, IL
2022 09/01 – John Taylor

John Taylor, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Norman Taylor and Rita (Santel) Taylor. He married Cindy Summers on May 19, 2007, and she survives. In addition to his wife of 15 years,...
CENTRALIA, IL
Iuka Grade School completes remodeling of front office adding security

When Iuka Grade School students returned to class, a new $256,000 construction project remodeling and moving school offices was complete. Superintendent Sam Alli says the offices are now next to the main school entrance to allow for a safer more secure entry way while also allowing for more efficient traffic flow. Johannes Construction of Centralia completed the work.
IUKA, IL

