Lady Bobcats Drop Pair On Saturday
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats dropped both games at the Salem Softball Tournament on Saturday losing to Carlyle 18-2 and Benton 8-3. Mya Russell was solid at the plate all day for the Lady Bobcats. Salem’s JV will play Tuesday at Carlyle and Wednesday at Patoka before the varsity returns...
Selmaville Lady Rockets Bring Hitting Shoes Behind No-Hitter From Meredith
The Selmaville Lady Rockets eat Sandoval 20-6 led by Allie Husteddde’s 4-4 performance and she drove in 4 runs and stole 4 bases. Kaolin Lewis had 3 hits and 2 RBI. Keira Meredith was the winning pitcher going 4.1 innings striking out 14 allowing no runs or hits. Selmaville...
SYFL Jr Wildcats 3-0 After Sweep Of Olney
The SYFL Junior Wildcats improved to 3-0 in both the JV and Varsity levels after a Saturday sweep of Olney on the road. Marquis Ettress scored two touchdowns and Madden Thompson had 2 special teams touchdowns in the varsity’s 52-6 win. Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia had a touchdown each.
SC Falls To Dieterich In Softball Tournament Championship In Kinmundy
The SC Falcons finished 2nd at their own tournament held at Webster Park in Kinmundy. South Central beat Vandalia in the opening game of the SC Tournament 12-2. Emmie Ruholl singled, doubled and drove in 4 runs, Jamaylyn Logan added 2 RBI with runs driven in also by Maddie Peddicord, Addy Ruholl, Brianna Buchanan, Kinley Swift.
North Clay Drops Pair At TTown Wood Bat
North Clay competed at the TTown Wood Bat Classic on Saturday. The Cardinals fell to the hosts 14-8 with NC getting RBI from Logan Fleener, Ian Jones, Alex Boose and Carder Walden with Trenton Ingram driving in 2. North Clay also dropped their game to Dieterich 8-2. The Maroons scored...
Salem Youth Fishing Tournament Held Over The Weekend
The Salem Wildcat Youth Bass Fishing organization held a youth tournament this weekend. In the Junior High Division, Kai Graham was 1st with Landen Maxey was 2nd and Hunter Williams 3rd. In the High School Division, Aidan Fyke was 1st, Seth Bailey 2nd and Steven McIntosh was 3rd. Kevin Green...
Salem Youth Soccer Has Great Opening Weekend
Salem Soccer had a great kickoff weekend. Across the six teams there were seven games. They won four and lost three. The 1st/2nd graders traveled to St. Rose for two games. In the first game the lost 1-2, but won the second 3-0. The loan goal in game one was scored by Jonah Findley. In game two, Hadley Michael scored twice and Findley added one more. Ethan Petrillo played great in net. He took the first half of both games and didn’t allow a goal.
Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive
A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
Selmaville Gets Big Shutout Of Sandoval
Selmaville shutout Sandoval 18-0. The Rockets got 3 RBI from Zane Dodson, 2 each from Wyatt McCarty and Logan Butts. The Rockets also got RBI from Parker Lewis, Drew Consolino, Jaxon Ward and Tripp Garden. The Franklin Park JV Bobcats and Lady Bobcats are in action today on the road...
2022 09/03 – Robert ‘Bob’ Guthrie
Robert “Bob” Guthrie, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born December 17, 1942, in Bloomington, the son of Lane Guthrie and Thelma (Williams) Guthrie. He married Rose Allen in 1967 and she survives. In...
City of Salem expands area for Wednesday water outage
The City of Salem has expanded the area that will be left without water on Wednesday for connecting the new waterline on West Kell Street. Residents east of South Washington including all of Fielder Drive, Wham Drive, Donoho Drive, and the South Broadway Apartments will be without water beginning at eight am until the job is complete.
Randy Houser performance Monday at Du Quoin State Fair canceled
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair announced Sunday night that Grandstand act Randy Houser has canceled his performance scheduled for Monday, August 29 because of illness. The cancelation also means Murphy 500, Houser’s opening act, will not be performing on the grandstand stage.
2022 09/01 – Stephen Edward Lusch
Stephen Edward Lusch, 61, of Odin passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 17, 1961, the son of Bernard “Beanie” and Betty (Rostance) Lusch in Centralia. He married Linda Bierman, 1 child was born in this union, and they later divorced. He married Angie Cates and she survives in Mt. Vernon.
2022 09/01 – Norma Ruth Hauck
Norma Ruth Hauck, 84, of Marion passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion. She was born on February 9, 1938, the daughter of Talmadge and Mildred (Ainscough) Outhouse in Patoka. She married Paul E. Hauck on June 11, 1966, in Decatur and he preceded her in death.
Centralia issues boil order for portion of Central City
Due to a water main break a boil order has been issued for the following area in Central City:. Any area that experienced low to no water pressure.
2022 09/01 – John Taylor
John Taylor, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Norman Taylor and Rita (Santel) Taylor. He married Cindy Summers on May 19, 2007, and she survives. In addition to his wife of 15 years,...
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
Chainsaw artist to carve Big Muddy Monster at DuQuoin State Fair, statue to be donated to Murphysboro, Illinois
DUQUOIN, IL — A chainsaw artist will be immortalizing a local cryptid at the DuQuoin State Fair. Over the next two weeks, artist Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall tribute to the Big Muddy Monster, a yeti-like legend from southern Illinois. Amy Spiller with Oasis Outdoors says the Big...
Iuka Grade School completes remodeling of front office adding security
When Iuka Grade School students returned to class, a new $256,000 construction project remodeling and moving school offices was complete. Superintendent Sam Alli says the offices are now next to the main school entrance to allow for a safer more secure entry way while also allowing for more efficient traffic flow. Johannes Construction of Centralia completed the work.
