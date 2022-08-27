Salem Soccer had a great kickoff weekend. Across the six teams there were seven games. They won four and lost three. The 1st/2nd graders traveled to St. Rose for two games. In the first game the lost 1-2, but won the second 3-0. The loan goal in game one was scored by Jonah Findley. In game two, Hadley Michael scored twice and Findley added one more. Ethan Petrillo played great in net. He took the first half of both games and didn’t allow a goal.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO