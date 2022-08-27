Read full article on original website
nctripping.com
How to See Waterfalls Park in Newland (near Banner Elk)
Waterfalls Park in the Avery County town of Newland is an amazing roadside collection of waterfalls near Banner Elk. It's a beautiful series of cascades that...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 3:15PM EDT by NWS
NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC126407668F8C.SpecialWeatherStatement.126407669B44NC.RNKSPSRNK.5b3ca70f13c2a1a5f80f09ead533ea5c. Alert for Ashe; Watauga; Wilkes (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Special Weather Statement. Expected. Minor. Observed. SAME. SPS. 2022-08-30T15:15:00-04:00. 2022-08-30T15:45:00-04:00. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 3:15PM EDT by NWS Blacksburg. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of. central Wilkes,...
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
WXII 12
Motorcyclist killed after head-on crash in Wilkes County
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Wilkes County. According to the State Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road. Troopers say a 51-year-old Elkin woman was traveling north on East Carter Mill...
No teacher strike in western NC, despite Buncombe County Commissioner calling for one
Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe County Association of Educators president...
Charlotte Stories
NCDOT Building New $57 Million Bridge Across The Catawba
The NCDOT is about to completely replace the old Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge at an estimated costs of $57 million. The current bridge was built in 1933 and was officially named the Sloan’s Ferry Bridge. It was erected as a memorial to the Gaston and Mecklenburg County soldiers who fought in World War 1.
Man on motorcycle killed after car crosses center in Wilkes County, troopers say
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Wilkes County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to a crash around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on East Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road. They say that a Hyundai Santa Fe crossed the center line of East Carter […]
whqr.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Wilkes County: troopers
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed in a crash in Wilkes County Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on August 27 on Easter Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road. A Hyundai SUV […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
New Play Set In Western North Carolina
Parkway Playhouse is proud to present In the Middle of Nowhere written by local playwright Bret Murphy and set right here in Western North Carolina! The show runs on August 27, 28, September 2, 3, 4, 9, and 10. In the Middle of Nowhere tells the story of Cynthia Scott,...
ncsu.edu
Alexander County Native Plant Sale
The N.C. Cooperative Extension – Alexander County Center will be hosting a native plant sale September 14–15, 2022 outside the Alexander County Services Building (151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville). Pre-order your plants by September 12th by going to the following link: Order Form. We will be purchasing plants...
WBTV
Partners In Learning to break ground on new facility in Salisbury on Monday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning will break ground on a new facility in Salisbury on Monday at 6:00 p.m. Partners announced plans for the new facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.
wataugaonline.com
Watauga Champion Trees sought by Cooperative Extension office
An effort is underway to document Champion Trees in Watauga County through the Watauga County Cooperative Extension office and the Watauga office of the North Carolina Forest Service. Champion trees are noteworthy specimens of individual species native to our region of western North Carolina. The goal of this program is...
The Generalist rethinks retail in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When reopening the former home of a century-old business, the Eshbachs know better than most that history plays a role in every decision. “This is kind of a love letter to Johnson City,” Bradley Eshbach, co-owner of The Generalist, said. “I think Johnson City is one of the coolest places […]
fox46.com
Boat-towing man leads chase in Catawba County, sheriff says
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man towing a boat and in possession of drugs led deputies on a chase and then tried to flee by jumping in a lake and swimming away, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic...
wraltechwire.com
More layoffs hit North Carolina workers as Keter to lay off 68 workers in Gaston County
STANLEY – A manufacturer of outdoor and patio storage devices and furniture will lay off 68 workers at a Gaston County facility in Stanley, according to a required notice filed by the company. The director of human resources for Keter, US, Inc. wrote in the notice, which was obtained...
wfdd.org
Thousands of gallons of raw sewage were released into Peter's Creek last week
Nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage was released in Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem last week, and the public wasn’t notified until days later. The spill occurred on Tuesday near 415 Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Gale Ketteler, with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, says 79,500 gallons of wastewater were discharged into the creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.
WBTV
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway on Wednesday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Driving a car painted in the throwback bright green Sun Drop paint scheme, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., will race on Wednesday night at the historic North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway. “I came to North Wilkesboro so many times as a kid,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “It’s...
$1M Bond: Man in Burke County had 18 pounds of meth, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after 18 pounds of meth was seized in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A multijurisdictional investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 pounds of meth on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, Georgia resident Jesus Enriquez, 45, […]
