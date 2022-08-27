ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
nctripping.com

How to See Waterfalls Park in Newland (near Banner Elk)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Waterfalls Park in the Avery County town of Newland is an amazing roadside collection of waterfalls near Banner Elk. It’s a beautiful series of cascades that...
NEWLAND, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 3:15PM EDT by NWS

NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC126407668F8C.SpecialWeatherStatement.126407669B44NC.RNKSPSRNK.5b3ca70f13c2a1a5f80f09ead533ea5c. Alert for Ashe; Watauga; Wilkes (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Special Weather Statement. Expected. Minor. Observed. SAME. SPS. 2022-08-30T15:15:00-04:00. 2022-08-30T15:45:00-04:00. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 3:15PM EDT by NWS Blacksburg. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of. central Wilkes,...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
City
Sparta, NC
City
Dobson, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Wilkesboro, NC
City
Boone, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
State
West Virginia State
City
Marion, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
WXII 12

Motorcyclist killed after head-on crash in Wilkes County

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Wilkes County. According to the State Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road. Troopers say a 51-year-old Elkin woman was traveling north on East Carter Mill...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

NCDOT Building New $57 Million Bridge Across The Catawba

The NCDOT is about to completely replace the old Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge at an estimated costs of $57 million. The current bridge was built in 1933 and was officially named the Sloan’s Ferry Bridge. It was erected as a memorial to the Gaston and Mecklenburg County soldiers who fought in World War 1.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holston River#Watauga River#Greenbrier River#Last Updated#Clinch
whqr.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
GREENSBORO, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

New Play Set In Western North Carolina

Parkway Playhouse is proud to present In the Middle of Nowhere written by local playwright Bret Murphy and set right here in Western North Carolina! The show runs on August 27, 28, September 2, 3, 4, 9, and 10. In the Middle of Nowhere tells the story of Cynthia Scott,...
BURNSVILLE, NC
ncsu.edu

Alexander County Native Plant Sale

The N.C. Cooperative Extension – Alexander County Center will be hosting a native plant sale September 14–15, 2022 outside the Alexander County Services Building (151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville). Pre-order your plants by September 12th by going to the following link: Order Form. We will be purchasing plants...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wataugaonline.com

Watauga Champion Trees sought by Cooperative Extension office

An effort is underway to document Champion Trees in Watauga County through the Watauga County Cooperative Extension office and the Watauga office of the North Carolina Forest Service. Champion trees are noteworthy specimens of individual species native to our region of western North Carolina. The goal of this program is...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

The Generalist rethinks retail in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When reopening the former home of a century-old business, the Eshbachs know better than most that history plays a role in every decision. “This is kind of a love letter to Johnson City,” Bradley Eshbach, co-owner of The Generalist, said. “I think Johnson City is one of the coolest places […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wfdd.org

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage were released into Peter's Creek last week

Nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage was released in Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem last week, and the public wasn’t notified until days later. The spill occurred on Tuesday near 415 Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Gale Ketteler, with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, says 79,500 gallons of wastewater were discharged into the creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy