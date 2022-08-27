ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City News

Kildare Baptist Church holds back to school event

Students all over Kay County have resumed classes last week and many community areas have come out to support students with fun events and activities with Kildare Baptist Church hosting an event of their own on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Kildare Baptist Church’s new pastor,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship

Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
TONKAWA, OK
Happenings

Happenings

REUNION TO BE HELD Class of 1972 to hold 50th Reunion Saturday, September 10 at 11am @ Newkirk Senior Citizens center. For more information call/ text 580-304-9727. PIONEER WOMAN FUNDRAISER Donors will go to www. kaylawink.norwex.biz and place orders under “Pioneer Woman Fundraiser” at checkout. 25% of the sales will be given to the Pioneer Woman board. The fundraiser is ongoing through the end of the year.
NEWKIRK, OK
Fresh Start

Fresh Start

INGREDIENTS 1 can (15 ounces) white beans (drained and rinsed) (cannellini, great northern, or navy) 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons oil (canola or olive) 2 small cloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon dried herb (basil, parsley, oregano, rosemary) INSTRUCTIONS 1. Place all ingredients in a blender or food processer. Blend until smooth. 2. Serve right away or refrigerate in a covered container for up to 4 days.
NEWKIRK, OK
Services Pending

Services Pending

Terri Chapman, resident of Ponca City passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 68. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. Sheila Montgomery, resident of Bartlesville passed away Monday August 29, 2022. She was 73. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
PONCA CITY, OK
livingnewdeal.org

Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse – Ponca City OK

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse in Ponca City OK in 1936-1937. The stadium is built with rusticated stone. It is still used by Ponca City High School football. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Bob Ratliff, Sr.

Bob Ratliff, Sr.

Bob Ratliff, Sr. left us to join his son, Bobby Gene, Jr., granddaughter Brandi, and father, Earl on August 22, 2022. He was born in Ponca City Hospital to Erwin Earl Ratliff and Helen Josephine Domeny Ratliff on October 15, 1941. During his stay at the hospital, the love of his life, Bessie Cales was also being born and the two young mothers shared a recovery room. Bob and Bessie met as newborn babies and it was their destiny that they be reunited in holy matrimony years later.
PONCA CITY, OK
Michael Edward Wilson

Michael Edward Wilson

Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Enid

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Enid, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ENID, OK
enidbuzz.com

Night Ranger Coming to Enid Oct. 15

ENID, OK – Hard rock legends NIGHT RANGER are coming to Stride Bank Center on Saturday, October 15th. To purchase tickets, go to StrideBankCenter.com or come to our office located on the second floor of Stride Bank Center. Tickets range from $41.00 to $71.00 and will be going on sale Friday, September 2nd at 10:00 am.
ENID, OK
Weekly Best Sellers

Weekly Best Sellers

Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) 3. “The Seven...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Aug. 25-28

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At midnight police responded to the 800 block of N. Ash for a report of a prowler. A warrant request was made. At 5:29 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a GMC Sierra and Silverado pickup in the 900 block of west Hartford.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

1 person dead after shooting in Logan County

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Guthrie prevails in Wildcats’ opener

Body Turnovers are to be expected in the opening game of a football season, and they were a major part of the story in Friday’s Ponca City Wildcats’ opener. Guthrie won the game 35-23, and it was turnovers that played a major part in the contest. Turnovers helped the Wildcats to jump out to a 10-0 lead and it was turnovers that contributed to Guthrie being able to take the lead for the first time right before the half.
GUTHRIE, OK

