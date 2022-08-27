ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
grace 61
2d ago

All of you that are complaining how do you feel about all the politicians who got PPP loans forgiven? And why did they get them in the first place? You should be more angry about that!

BooBoo70
3d ago

While I agree with the frustration the comments towards the borrowers are a bit much. It wasn’t their decision to allow this. Yes some voted Biden in because of this promise he made but many on both sides will benefit and we as taxpayers will suffer. I agree your debt your responsibility…no such thing as free money!

Jaime Aguilar
2d ago

My wife graduated debt free last year from the University of Texas last December and I will graduate next May with a bachelor's as well debt free. My wife and I have worked hard to not have a bill afterwards. Thank you beans, ramen noodles, and rice helped us accomplish this.

Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
CBS Baltimore

How to find out if you're eligible for federal student loan relief

BALTIMORE -- President Biden has announced a plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible Americans. Here's how you can find out if you qualify. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year will qualify for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Those who have received Pell Grants are eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.The White House says that around 43 million borrowers will benefit from the debt forgiveness portion of the plan that was announced on Wednesday. In addition to the loan forgiveness plan that was announced, President Biden also extended the student loan payment pause that is currently in place through December 31. To learn if you're eligible for relief from federal student loans and for more information, visit StudentAid.gov or click here.
EDUCATION
MarketRealist

Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA

Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
CREDITS & LOANS

