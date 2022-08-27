ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. Reports 7,790 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,790 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,845,953 cases and 20,112 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 199 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Mass. Announces 2nd Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year

Massachusetts health officials announced the second human case of West Nile virus of the year Friday. The Massachusetts department of Public Health said a man in his 70s had been exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, noting that the Boston area is at moderate to high risk of human infection.
New Sketches of Suspect Released in Mass. Teenager's Disappearance 40 Years Ago

Massachusetts law enforcement officials have released new sketches they hope could identify the person behind the 1982 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman in Berkshire County. Lynn Burdick went missing on April 17 sometime between 8 and 8:45 p.m. while she was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on...
