Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
Mass. Reports 7,790 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,790 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,845,953 cases and 20,112 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 199 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Mass. Announces 2nd Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
Massachusetts health officials announced the second human case of West Nile virus of the year Friday. The Massachusetts department of Public Health said a man in his 70s had been exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, noting that the Boston area is at moderate to high risk of human infection.
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
New Sketches of Suspect Released in Mass. Teenager's Disappearance 40 Years Ago
Massachusetts law enforcement officials have released new sketches they hope could identify the person behind the 1982 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman in Berkshire County. Lynn Burdick went missing on April 17 sometime between 8 and 8:45 p.m. while she was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on...
The Clock is Ticking for the Illinois Winner of a $1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket to Come Forward
Someone on July 29 walked into a gas station in Suburban Des Plaines and bought the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket. But according to Illinois Lottery Officials, the winner still hasn't come forward. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet,"...
