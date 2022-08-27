Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
3 injured in I-540 crash that closed all lanes, ignited vehicle fire: NCSHP
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash on Interstate 540 heading westbound in Raleigh left a vehicle overturned and on fire Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officials with NCSHP later told CBS 17 that three were critically injured in the wreck. The crash was...
Pedestrian struck on eastbound I-40 near Cary Towne Blvd
All four eastbound lanes of I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard were closed for hours after a pedestrian.was struck.
jocoreport.com
Accident Report: Motorcyclist Was Traveling At High Rate Of Speed When Fatal Accident Occurred
SMITHFIELD – The State Highway Patrol has released a four-page accident report which includes new details about a fatal collision last month between a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in front of Walmart. The accident was reported at 10:47am July 29th on US Highway 301 North (Brightleaf Boulevard) at the...
Overturned tanker leaking gas, blocking road in Selma
State troopers were on the scene of an overturned tanker in Selma on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person seriously injured after being hit by car at New Bern Avenue intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Saturday night. The crash happened at Sunny Brook Road and New Bern Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police did not release any additional information.
cbs17
Road reopens after 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of Capital Blvd. are back open after a portion of the road was closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. By 7:43 a.m., all lanes...
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
Overturned tanker leaking gas, closing highway in Johnston County
A tanker truck is actively leaking gas after overturning on a highway in Johnston County. NC-96 has been shut down in the area surrounding the 5400 block, just north of Little Divine Road. A neighborhood with several homes are nearby. The driver was injured and taken to Wake Med with...
cbs17
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
Family, cat escape garage fire at Durham townhome
Durham, N.C. — A garage fire on Tuesday forced two adults and a cat out of their townhome. Around 12:15 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Manorhaven Drive, where the garage of a three-story townhome was on fire. Although the home was not an end unit,...
msn.com
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch tells us one...
WITN
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Tanker overturns on Johnston County highway with 8,600 gallons of gas onboard
A tanker truck overturned Saturday on a highway in Johnston County with 8,600 gallons of gas onboard. The tanker was continuing to leak gas on N.C. Highway 96 as of 2 p.m., authorities said. The highway was been shut down surround the 5400 block, just north of Little Divine Road.
Wake County child hit by a car while walking to school Monday morning
Wake County Public Schools said the child was walking to Wildwood Forest Elementary School when they crossed the road and were hit.
12 Wake County school bus routes uncovered for 2nd day of school
Cary, N.C. — At least 12 Wake County bus routes were uncovered Tuesday morning, leaving parents finding other ways to get their students to school. A link on the Wake County Public School System website updates every 15 minutes with bus information on delays or uncovered routes. Parents can also use the Here Comes the Bus app.
cbs17
9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
WITN
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community to help them find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home which is in the 3400 block...
cbs17
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 3