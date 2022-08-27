Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
6 Texans whose jerseys fans ought to consider buying for 2022 NFL season
As a fan, finding a Houston Texans jersey to invest in during the 2021 season was risky business. However, the 2022 team has engendered much optimism throughout the Bayou City, and the 3-0 preseason record has done nothing more than at least hold forth with the wave of positivity that came with the promotion of Lovie Smith to coach.
Complex
Deion Sanders Responds to Critics of His Coaching Style: ‘I Don’t Care’
When it comes to the sport of football, there aren’t many personalities bigger than Deion “Primetime” Sanders. Known for his engaging and flamboyant personality as a coach or TV personality, he is also well-regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, and quite possibly the best cornerback ever. Now, he is using that football acumen and energy to become one of the most intriguing coaches in college football.
New Orleans Saints trade defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia Eagles
The Saints traded fourth-year pro Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles, who cut starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?
When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings Kansas promo code: pre-launch bonus expires this week
If Kansas bettors aren’t already excited about the upcoming September 1 launch date for mobile sports betting, this DraftKings Kansas promo code should make them downright giddy. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: KANSAS. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!. PRE REGISTRATION BONUS!. Ahead of September 1, new players who...
Miami Dolphins announce passing of Jason Jenkins, VP of communications
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the passing of Jason Jenkins, Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. The Dolphins said he died suddenly on Saturday, leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth, and three children, an organization of people who are mourning his passing and a "South Florida community which will forever bear his impact."Team owner Stephen Ross said, "I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was...
Dallas Mavericks Land Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Building a contending NBA team is certainly not easy. In fact, it’s a goal that hundreds of professionals are trying to accomplish every year. The vast majority of them fail. With that said, the formula for building one is relatively simple. It starts with acquiring a top 5ish player....
