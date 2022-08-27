MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the passing of Jason Jenkins, Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. The Dolphins said he died suddenly on Saturday, leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth, and three children, an organization of people who are mourning his passing and a "South Florida community which will forever bear his impact."Team owner Stephen Ross said, "I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO