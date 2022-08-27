Read full article on original website
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Hotel Bethlehem tops charts again as #1 historic hotel in the nation
If you were making a list of things that get better with age the historic Hotel Bethlehem would have to be included. That’s a bonafide and objective fact. The Lehigh Valley landmark won the No. 1 spot in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award for the second consecutive year, it announced Friday.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 2-8)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading’s DoubleTree taking to skies with new venture
BERN TWP., Pa. — On a sunny, late-summer day on the runway at the Reading Regional Airport, a new business venture is taking off. "We cater weddings, venues, house parties, tents and now, more recently, as we are here at the airport, private jets as well," said Kyle Allison, the DoubleTree Hotel Reading's director of off-premise catering.
Radiant Baby’s room: an intimate piece of Keith Haring’s life in Kutztown will go to auction
Eighteen years ago, Angela and Scott Garner were a recently married couple looking to settle down in a nice house in the country. They were riding their bicycles through Kutztown, Pa., and stopped at a particularly charming Victorian on Whiteoak Street. “I was admiring it and I saw a lady...
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
lvpnews.com
City funeral director honored for service
Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
Great Allentown Fair 2022: What to know, from Dropkick Murphys to dinosaurs | Concerts, dates, schedules and more
The Great Allentown Fair is back for 2022, and it’s as eclectic as ever. As an agricultural event marking 170 years in the middle of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city, it really can be no other way. The fair is run by the nonprofit Lehigh County Agricultural Society and sticks...
Philly artists and advocates weigh the impact of drill music — minus the violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Drill music, a subgenre of hip hop from Chicago’s South Side, emerged in the early 2010s. Strongly influenced by trap music from Atlanta, Georgia, drill uses lyrics that focus heavily on money, drug use, violence, and sex.
wlvr.org
Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
A brief ranking of Great Allentown Fair’s new food offerings, based only on photos
This year’s Great Allentown Fair will, as every other fair in years past, be a destination for foodies — fair food regularly ups the ante with even more outlandish offerings year in and year out. This year, Fair President Daryl G. Urmy is issuing a challenge to the...
Philly families honor lost loved ones on International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day
As drug overdoses deaths climb, families remember lost loved ones Wednesday on Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. The opioid epidemic, and a growing fentanyl supply, has devastated communities and brought on a record number of deaths in the United States. Families and communities in the Greater Philadelphia area will come together...
With COP27 Approaching, Cities Like Philadelphia Are ‘Powerful Tools’ for Climate Adaptation
On the quiet, residential stretch of Philadelphia’s Cherry Street that runs into the Schuylkill River, a series of blue and white markers bear the words “Hurricane Ida.” The first one, about a block from the water, is painted on the sidewalk: “Hurricane Ida Strandline 2021.”. Then...
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country
There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo
FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
thevalleyledger.com
August 28, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Bilingual Volunteers Needed. Help Make an Impact! The American Red Cross is seeking bilingual volunteers to serve in the Allentown and Lehigh Valley community in a variety of ways including – recruit other bilingual volunteers, translation assistance, respond to local emergencies like home fires and floods to provide comfort items and financial assistance, and assist with casework for families and children who’ve experienced an emergency like a fire or flood. Contact Danielle Dietze, 570-202-7954, danielle.dietze@redcross.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C1P00000PS3FSUA1.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA station in Montgomery County named to National Register of Historic Places
A local SEPTA station is now recognized as part of a National Park Service index. Lansdale Station in Montgomery County was one of just nine properties chosen to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The register is National Park Service's official list of historic places worthy of...
Philadelphia welcomes the Welsh. They’ve been here for 300 years
For the first time in 46 years, the North American Festival of Wales is coming to Philadelphia. The five-day festival of Welsh culture likes to move around a lot. Since it was founded in 1929, the annual festival has preferred to touch down in new places, rarely visiting the same city twice. It was last in Philadelphia in 1976.
Philadelphians push for Roosevelt Boulevard subway project revival at Saturday morning town hall
Community members were ready to talk early Saturday morning about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway: a proposed project that would connect far Northeast Philadelphia to Center City, and beyond. The idea isn’t new. A Roosevelt Boulevard line was first proposed in 1913, and had false starts throughout the century. But based...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sold-out Ringo Starr show to kick off Easton State Theatre's 96th season
EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts is ready for another season of music and shows. The Easton venue is kicking off its 96th season with a sold-out Ringo Starr show on September 9. The show was postponed from June 11 when some of the band members...
