Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading’s DoubleTree taking to skies with new venture

BERN TWP., Pa. — On a sunny, late-summer day on the runway at the Reading Regional Airport, a new business venture is taking off. "We cater weddings, venues, house parties, tents and now, more recently, as we are here at the airport, private jets as well," said Kyle Allison, the DoubleTree Hotel Reading's director of off-premise catering.
READING, PA
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

City funeral director honored for service

Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

August 28, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Bilingual Volunteers Needed. Help Make an Impact! The American Red Cross is seeking bilingual volunteers to serve in the Allentown and Lehigh Valley community in a variety of ways including – recruit other bilingual volunteers, translation assistance, respond to local emergencies like home fires and floods to provide comfort items and financial assistance, and assist with casework for families and children who’ve experienced an emergency like a fire or flood. Contact Danielle Dietze, 570-202-7954, danielle.dietze@redcross.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C1P00000PS3FSUA1.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia welcomes the Welsh. They’ve been here for 300 years

For the first time in 46 years, the North American Festival of Wales is coming to Philadelphia. The five-day festival of Welsh culture likes to move around a lot. Since it was founded in 1929, the annual festival has preferred to touch down in new places, rarely visiting the same city twice. It was last in Philadelphia in 1976.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

