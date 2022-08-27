ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Metro News

Kanawha County teacher aides face charges after failing to report abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two former Kanawha County Schools employees face charges after failing to report abuse against students with disabilities. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue worked at Holz Elementary School as aides under Nancy Boggs, who was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in jail for misdemeanor battery against three students. Boggs was found guilty of physically and verbally abusing non-communicative students.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Charleston police investigate deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man charged in 2020 murder of parents ruled competent to stand trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged with murdering his parents in their Kanawha County home has been found competent to stand trial. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit accepted a doctor’s recommendation Tuesday that came after a forensic psychological exam of Takanao Kambara. Kambara, 28, was previously indicted...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two charged with soliciting a minor in undercover investigation in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 11:30 a.m., 8/30/22. Two people were charged over the weekend with soliciting a minor in an undercover investigation in Putnam County. Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and Rudy Lee Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, were charged separately in the investigation after deputies said the men attempted to meet up with what they thought was a 14-year-old for sexual activity, according to court records filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Several arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Metro News

2006 death of Beckley police officer marked

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Monday marked a solemn anniversary for the Beckley Police Department. It’s been 16 years since the death of Detective Cpl. Chuck Smith. Smith, 29, was shot and killed during an undercover drug buy on Aug. 29, 2006, on South Fayette Street in Beckley. At the...
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while telling them her boyfriend held her against her will and beat […]
wchstv.com

Man faces charges after person shot in neck in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged in Fayette County after deputies said a person was shot in the neck during an altercation. James R. Rice II, 39, of Fayette was charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment following an incident that was reported about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release Friday from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Teen student arrested on terroristic threat charge

SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenager was taken into custody Friday evening after threatening potentially lethal violence against fellow students. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that deputies were called regarding threats made by a 14 year old juvenile to “shoot up” Shady Spring High School.
wchstv.com

Raleigh County deputies: 14-year-old charged after school threat

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a 14-year-old was arrested after threatening to shoot up a school. Deputies began investigating Friday evening after being notified that a juvenile had threatened to shoot up Shady Spring High School, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Hunt: K-9 Axel saved the lives of 2 patrol officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Tyke Hunt says a convicted felon with a gun was very close to a pair of patrol officers and a K-9 officer when he fired a shot killing Charleston police dog Axel. Hunt held a news conference at midday Monday to talk about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

WVa police: Suspect kills K-9, is fatally shot by officers

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
CHARLESTON, WV

