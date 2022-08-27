Read full article on original website
Metro News
Kanawha County teacher aides face charges after failing to report abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two former Kanawha County Schools employees face charges after failing to report abuse against students with disabilities. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue worked at Holz Elementary School as aides under Nancy Boggs, who was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in jail for misdemeanor battery against three students. Boggs was found guilty of physically and verbally abusing non-communicative students.
Metro News
Charleston police investigate deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
Metro News
Man charged in 2020 murder of parents ruled competent to stand trial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged with murdering his parents in their Kanawha County home has been found competent to stand trial. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit accepted a doctor’s recommendation Tuesday that came after a forensic psychological exam of Takanao Kambara. Kambara, 28, was previously indicted...
wchstv.com
Two charged with soliciting a minor in undercover investigation in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 11:30 a.m., 8/30/22. Two people were charged over the weekend with soliciting a minor in an undercover investigation in Putnam County. Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and Rudy Lee Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, were charged separately in the investigation after deputies said the men attempted to meet up with what they thought was a 14-year-old for sexual activity, according to court records filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.
WSAZ
Metro News
2006 death of Beckley police officer marked
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Monday marked a solemn anniversary for the Beckley Police Department. It’s been 16 years since the death of Detective Cpl. Chuck Smith. Smith, 29, was shot and killed during an undercover drug buy on Aug. 29, 2006, on South Fayette Street in Beckley. At the...
West Virginia man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while telling them her boyfriend held her against her will and beat […]
wchstv.com
Man faces charges after person shot in neck in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged in Fayette County after deputies said a person was shot in the neck during an altercation. James R. Rice II, 39, of Fayette was charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment following an incident that was reported about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release Friday from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
lootpress.com
Teen student arrested on terroristic threat charge
SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenager was taken into custody Friday evening after threatening potentially lethal violence against fellow students. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that deputies were called regarding threats made by a 14 year old juvenile to “shoot up” Shady Spring High School.
wchstv.com
Metro News
Hunt: K-9 Axel saved the lives of 2 patrol officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Tyke Hunt says a convicted felon with a gun was very close to a pair of patrol officers and a K-9 officer when he fired a shot killing Charleston police dog Axel. Hunt held a news conference at midday Monday to talk about the...
wchstv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Two former Holz teacher's aides charged with failing to report classroom abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two former Holz Elementary teacher's aides, who worked alongside a teacher now spending 10 years in jail for abusing special needs students, have been charged with failing to report the abuse inside the classroom. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue appeared in court Monday morning after...
Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg. The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police. Police say about 2...
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
