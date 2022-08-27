ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FanSided

LeBron James wants to extend career to 2027 to play with Bronny and Bryce

LeBron James discussed potentially playing with not just his oldest son, Bronny, but also his youngest son, Bryce. During the 2022 All Star break, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that before he ends his legendary career, he wants to team up with his oldest son, Bronny. The future Hall of Famer has since made an adjustment to his previous statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cowboys: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts from Dallas brass

The Dallas Cowboys surprised the NFL world with some of their last-minute roster cuts to get their roster down to 53 players on Aug. 30. The Dallas Cowboys released their final 53-man roster, which includes marquee players like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, Zack Martin, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Of...
DALLAS, TX
Reactions and observations to KC Chiefs 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the 53-player roster limit prior to today’s 3:00 PM Central Time deadline by trimming over 20 players from the roster. Roster cut down day is always a sad day in the NFL as hundreds of young men across the league have their dream of playing pro football either ended or delayed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
