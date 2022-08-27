LeBron James discussed potentially playing with not just his oldest son, Bronny, but also his youngest son, Bryce. During the 2022 All Star break, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that before he ends his legendary career, he wants to team up with his oldest son, Bronny. The future Hall of Famer has since made an adjustment to his previous statement.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO