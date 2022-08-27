Read full article on original website
7News First Alert Weather: More sunshine to end the workweek, but rain chances linger into the weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, an upper-level low gradually moves away from Texoma bringing dry air into the area. This will limit the amount of showers after sunset with many areas staying dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Friday, a mix of...
7News First Alert Weather: Tropical-like environment remains in place with daily rain chances through next week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, cloudy skies with a few lingering showers along a dissipating front south of the Red River. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Grab an umbrella or rain gear for the morning commute as models are in agreement on an gradual increase in shower and thunderstorm activity by daybreak. There will be a few peaks of sunshine later in the afternoon with highs on managing to rebound into the mid 80s. The tropical-like air mass in place will allow for a pop up shower or storm at any given time during the day that could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Another nearby shortwave could initiate more storms late tomorrow night for areas mainly west of I-44.
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting which happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning. According to officials with Lawton Police Department, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning officers were called to a gas station at the corner of Flowermound and E. Gore, following reports of a shooting.
Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official reunion, which kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday. Ranch Oaks was established in 1966, and since then, the neighborhood has welcomed hundreds of families. The weekend begins with a Meet...
Main Street in Duncan closed Thursday for water main repairs
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will be limiting access to the eastbound lanes on Main Street Thursday, as crews make repairs to a water main. Starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, on Main Street and 11th Street, the eastbound lanes will be restricted to only one lane, which may impact traffic.
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
Medwatch: September is Sepsis Awareness Month
A local pediatrician at the Lawton Community Health Center said obesity has gone up even more during the pandemic. A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. OSDH WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT. CCMH to start...
Interview: Museum of the Great Plains discusses multiple exciting events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has started preparations for a number of upcoming special events for the Lawton-Fort Sill community. 7News was joined by Museum Assistant Director Kevin Lawrence, who shared more information on all their upcoming plans. Coming up on Sept. 20 from 6...
Fletcher Free Fair continues Friday
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Town of Fletcher is set to host their annual Free Fair this weekend at the Fletcher Fairgrounds, featuring beef, goat, sheep and swine shows. The event kicked off with Pioneer Heritage days before a main street parade on Friday morning, followed by a 6 p.m. swine show.
STATE RELEASES MAP OF UNSAFE BRIDGES
Southwest Oklahoma. (KSWO) - Safety is a top priority when managing a bus full of children. To keep them safe... the state department of transportation has published a map of bridges that are unsafe for school buses to cross. The weight of a full school bus is more than some...
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
Interview: LPD Chief James Smith talks Labor Day safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day Weekend is just right around the corner, a time where residents across Lawton will take advantage of some time-off by traveling, or maybe even going to the lake. However, safety is always important when traveling or going to the lake on Labor Day, so...
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
Lawton Public Schools false threat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.
Unclaimed veterans lay to rest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday. James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans. Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War. After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the...
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s city council determined the Super 9 Motel was dilapidated a few months back. The demolition has now been completed and clean up is underway. “It’s been vacant for so long, it was starting to deteriorate, there was structural issues with the property. There were a lot of vagrants going in and out and out breaking in,” said Bowen.
Fort Sill National Cemetery invites residents to attend 2 unclaimed veteran funerals
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Cemetery is inviting the community to attend a service for two unclaimed veterans. It starts at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Fort Sill National Cemetery at Shelter two. The two veterans are James Carlson and Jason Goulet. Carlson fought in World...
Burglary suspect arrested after looming over sleeping homeowner, according to officers
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police arrested and charged a man with first degree burglary after he was found by a homeowner Sunday. The catch? The homeowner found the suspect hovering over him while he slept. Officer said Javier Garcia, 45, was chased from the resident’s home on North Hightower,...
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
