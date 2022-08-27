Read full article on original website
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Aug. 29, but could slip to Sept. 2 or Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
People
Krispy Kreme Will Launch a Moon Donut for One Day Only in Honor of NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission
In honor of the Artemis moon mission, Krispy Kreme is debuting a donut that's out of this world. The limited-edition treat is available only on Monday, Aug. 29, coinciding with the planned launch of the Artemis I, which will send an unmanned rocket on a test flight around the moon.
Digital Trends
How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday
NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
Giant asteroid is tracked as Nasa prepares to hit it with satellite in Armageddon-style defense test – how to watch
NASA has been tracking a giant asteroid ahead of plans to crash into it with a satellite. On Sunday, the U.S. space agency provided an update on its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART is the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or...
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
The Artemis program will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off -- returning humans to the moon, including landing the first woman and the first person of color at the lunar south pole, and preparing for human exploration of Mars and beyond.
How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft
In 1969, the three Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin — blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida atop a massive Saturn V rocket, ensconced in the capsule-shaped Apollo spacecraft. Armstrong and Aldrin would become the first people to walk on the Moon.Although Nasa hasn’t announced who is going yet, the space agency certainly hopes to send two new astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025, during the Artemis III mission, Artemis being Nasa’s new Moon program. The crew of three will launch in a process not that dissimilar to that of the Apollo astronauts,...
I’m a Nasa astronaut – most important part of Artemis I launch revealed and why failure could ruin Moon plans
NASA is about to send the most powerful rocket ever made to the Moon and Monday's launch will be nail-biting. If all goes to plan, the Artemis I mission will lead the way for Artemis III, which will see the first woman and the first person of color stand on the Moon.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
These NASA photos of lightning strikes at the Artemis 1 moon rocket launch pad are amazing
Bolts of lightning struck several lightning towers surrounding the Artemis 1 mega moon rocket Saturday (Aug. 27), and there are epic photos showing just how it looked.
NASA’s Artemis 1 moon shot has been delayed. A reattempt could come later this week
Hoping to watch the first step in the return to the Moon or want to know more? We’ve got the details.
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
Fuel leak disrupts Nasa preparations for Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch
A liquid hydrogen leak has interrupted Nasa’s preparations for its new Moon rocket launch.Controllers halted the fuelling operation for Artemis 1 on Monday morning, but Nasa said its engineers were rectifying the issue and there was no word on whether it would cause delays to take-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.Nasa said: “Teams continue to troubleshoot a liquid hydrogen leak at the mating interface with the core stage.“After manually chilling down the liquid hydrogen as part of troubleshooting efforts, they are in fast fill operations.”Teams are assessing LH2 propellant loading on the @NASA_SLS rocket for the...
Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
Artemis I launch for a journey around the moon rescheduled for Saturday
The uncrewed Artemis I mission will get another attempt at launching on a journey around the moon on Saturday.
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it.
In a few weeks, NASA will test a plan called DART to see if it can redirect the path of an asteroid, and the public is invited to watch it.
Nasa unveils plans to send astronauts beyond Mars ahead of Artemis I mission to moon
Nasa hopes to establish its presence throughout the solar system as part of long-term plans to station its astronauts on Mars and beyond.The unveiling of its ambitions to send humans to the Red Planet comes ahead of its mission to install a permanent settlement on the moon, the latest phase of which will take the shape of a six-week, uncrewed test flight of its Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft.It is hoped that the Artemis I mission, which the space agency hopes to launch as soon as 29 August, will put astronauts back on the moon by...
See NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket on the launch pad from space in Planet satellite video
The orbiting SkySat from Planet Labs saw the moon megarocket sitting on the pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center just ahead of launch Monday (Aug. 29).
BBC
Artemis: Nasa ready to launch new era of Moon exploration
The American space agency is counting down to the lift-off of its giant new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System. SLS is the most powerful vehicle ever developed by Nasa, and will be the foundation of its Artemis project which aims to put people back on the lunar surface after a 50-year absence.
