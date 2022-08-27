ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday

NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft

In 1969, the three Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin — blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida atop a massive Saturn V rocket, ensconced in the capsule-shaped Apollo spacecraft. Armstrong and Aldrin would become the first people to walk on the Moon.Although Nasa hasn’t announced who is going yet, the space agency certainly hopes to send two new astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025, during the Artemis III mission, Artemis being Nasa’s new Moon program. The crew of three will launch in a process not that dissimilar to that of the Apollo astronauts,...
Fuel leak disrupts Nasa preparations for Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch

A liquid hydrogen leak has interrupted Nasa’s preparations for its new Moon rocket launch.Controllers halted the fuelling operation for Artemis 1 on Monday morning, but Nasa said its engineers were rectifying the issue and there was no word on whether it would cause delays to take-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.Nasa said: “Teams continue to troubleshoot a liquid hydrogen leak at the mating interface with the core stage.“After manually chilling down the liquid hydrogen as part of troubleshooting efforts, they are in fast fill operations.”Teams are assessing LH2 propellant loading on the @NASA_SLS rocket for the...
Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nasa unveils plans to send astronauts beyond Mars ahead of Artemis I mission to moon

Nasa hopes to establish its presence throughout the solar system as part of long-term plans to station its astronauts on Mars and beyond.The unveiling of its ambitions to send humans to the Red Planet comes ahead of its mission to install a permanent settlement on the moon, the latest phase of which will take the shape of a six-week, uncrewed test flight of its Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft.It is hoped that the Artemis I mission, which the space agency hopes to launch as soon as 29 August, will put astronauts back on the moon by...
Artemis: Nasa ready to launch new era of Moon exploration

The American space agency is counting down to the lift-off of its giant new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System. SLS is the most powerful vehicle ever developed by Nasa, and will be the foundation of its Artemis project which aims to put people back on the lunar surface after a 50-year absence.
