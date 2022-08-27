Read full article on original website
Shoe Sensation to open Bucyrus location
BUCYRUS—National footwear retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on October 1, 2022. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to ten new employees.
Edgar “Eddie” N. Drew
Edgar “Eddie” N. Drew, 43, of Bucyrus passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home August 27, 2022. Eddie was born September 3, 1978 to Michael E. Sr. and Patricia J. (Guisinger) Drew in Tiffin. In 1980 the family moved to Bucyrus where he would attend Bucyrus High School.
Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel
Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. She was born May 5, 1935 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio and was the daughter of Ralph and Eleanor (Roth) Kent. Arlene married Kenneth Henkel on July 19, 1959 and they enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his passing on May 30, 1992.
Thomas Locke
Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. He was born August 6, 1964, in Mansfield and was the son of David Locke and the late Mary Ann (Gullett)...
Griffin, Boggs bode well for Bucyrus runners
IBERIA — Bucyrus cross country has a bright future if the results of last week’s Northmor Invitational are any indication. A.J. Griffin won the boys’ middle school portion of the meet with a time of 12:56.03. Griffin edged East Knox’ Brody Korosec, who finished second at 12:56.61.
Bucyrus downs Galion for second win
BUCYRUS — Bucyrus won its second tennis match of the year with a 3-2 decision over Galion. Galion’s Emma Ross defeated the Lady Redmen’s Hannah Scott, 6-3, 6-1 in first singles. Addy Young toppled the Tigers’ Taylor Henry in second singles, 6-2, 6-1. In third singles,...
Graham Riley Jr
Graham Riley Jr., 85, peacefully joined his creator October 14, 2021. He was born July 10, 1936, to late Graham Riley Sr. and Faye (Earrington) Riley. Graham worked for the water department, police department and retired from the Bucyrus Fire Department on October 7, 1988. He moved to Florida and worked for the City of New Smyrna Beach Street, Building and Maintenance Department until 2010.
